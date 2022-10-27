Northern girls soccer pushes past Cocalico and into District 3 Class 3A semifinals

For the first ten minutes of their District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Cocalico, the Northern York girls soccer team looked disjointed, not at all like the squad that finished the regular season with only one loss and one tie on the wrong side of the ledger.

But after feeling the Eagles out to start the game, the Polar Bears settled in. They took control for the last 70 minutes, riding an electric game from junior forward Liv Goretski and a dynamic performance from Northern's young midfielders to a 3-0 victory on Thursday evening at Lobar Inc Field.

Northern (18-1-1) advances to Monday's semifinals, traveling to square off against No. 2 Lower Dauphin, a 5-0 winner over Fleetwood.

The Polar Bears won the battle in the midfield, as junior Sydney Waits, sophomore Abby Freese, and freshmen Allison Bechtel and Sydney Hepner took over the game with possessions and quarterbacking the offensive attack. In the thick of most offensive rushes, Waits finished with two assists.

"I think she is just the playmaker," Northern head coach Seth Lehman said. "I would put her up against any other playmaker in the area. She's special."

With each passing minute of the postseason, the youngsters gaining more and more confidence as the Polar Bears meet each challenge while advancing through the bracket.

"I'm super proud of the freshmen on the team," Freese said. "They stepped up, and you wouldn't even know they're freshmen at all."

Her coach echoed those sentiments.

"It's scary to think of the future of those two by how well they're playing and handling the pressure," Lehman said. "They're playing like juniors and seniors. The biggest thing with our program, we don't talk about grade levels. We're all just members of the varsity team."

In the 24th minute, Waits delivered a sharp pass onto the foot of Goretski in the box. Three defenders swarmed the junior forward, but Goretski toe-tapped the ball, which bought enough time and space to get a shot off. The rocket deflected off a defender to sneak past Cocalico goalkeeper Maddie Rodgers.

Less than three minutes after the halftime break, Goretski struck again. She gained possession 18 yards out, deked the defenders, and rifled the ball into the far corner to give the Polar Bears a 2-0 lead.

"I've always struggled with staying composed in tight areas," Goretski said. "I always go super fast. But I talked to Coach before the game, and it just got in my mind that tonight was my game. I needed to stay focused and be a good teammate to the rest of my teammates."

Defensive mid Freese added to the advantage in the 61st minute. The sophomore pushed up in the zone to corral a loose ball before delivering a chip shot from long range that sailed over Rodgers' head into the upper 90 to push the cushion to three goals.

"I talked to Abby after the game, and she was the player of the game for me," Lehman said. "Defensively, offensively, winning balls out of the air. I told her that the goal was the icing on the cake for her. It was such a great celebration for the work she put in tonight and the work she's put in all years long for us."

No. 6 Cocalico (13-5-1) managed only two shots on goal in the game, with the first coming with less than eight minutes to play.