Northern girls soccer passes Colonial test, blanks Boiling Springs 3-0

By the schedule, we're not even halfway through the girls' soccer season, yet the Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division is shaping up as a three-team race between Boiling Springs, Greencastle-Antrim, and Northern.

Two of those squads, Northern and Boiling Springs, met for the first time this year Wednesday evening in a highly anticipated match at Ecker Field, with the Polar Bears dominating on the road for a 3-0 victory over the Bubblers.

Northern (7-1; 5-1) was the more organized side from the opening whistle, seemingly always a half-step quicker to the ball than its counterpart.

"We needed to get to the ball a little quicker and not give them the space," Boiling Springs head coach Steve Brookens said. "As soon as you give them the space, they're gone because they have speed and some girls with good ball skills. They don't hold the ball. They move it real quick. I think it caught us by surprise since this was our first test in the division."

In the 10th minute, Northern's Liv Goretski posted up with a defender on her back when Anna Lehman delivered a pass to the junior's foot. Goretski turned with possession and weaved through two Bubblers defenders before finding the far corner of the goal.

Boiling Springs (8-2; 5-1) struggled to find any offensive rhythm and didn't pose a serious threat in the first 40 minutes. Northern center backs Sophia Lodovici and Siena Ondecko held strong, turning away any opportunities and keeping the point of action 30 to 40 yards out.

"We knew from the start that they're a good team," Lodovici said. "Siena and I have been working a lot together, building a great connection. We don't get much credit, but we want to give everything for our forwards, and we'll play lights out for them."

Boiling Springs' Riley Tennyson made three saves in the period's final five minutes, two on Rylin Fisher and one from Goretski, to keep the deficit at one and the Bubblers within striking distance.

But after the break, Northern maintained its game plan and pressure in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Sydney Hepner gathered a loose ball and lifted a high arching shot over Tennyson's reach to put the Polar Bears up 2-0.

With 15 minutes remaining, Northern patiently matriculated the ball down the field, getting double-digit touches before Hepner fed Cassidy Brunner in the slot for a shot that found the back of the net.

"That last goal gives me chills," Northern head coach Seth Lehman said. "We've been working on those things the last couple of weeks in practice, and for us to come out tonight and dominate from start to finish. It was a total team effort. I sat back and enjoyed watching tonight because the girls executed so well."

Tennyson made eight saves for the Bubblers in the loss.

Northern returns to action on Friday, traveling to Hempfield of the Lancaster Lebanon League while Boiling Springs has a break of six days before playing at Gettysburg Tuesday.