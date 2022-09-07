Northern girls soccer continues early season surge with 3-0 win over Getttysburg

In the midst of Northern girls soccer’s 3-0 victory over visiting Gettysburg Wednesday night, one of the Polar Bears launched a ball through the midfield in an attempt to spark the offense in a then-scoreless first half. A Gettysburg player knocked the ball down, denying the opportunity, but the voice of Northern head coach Seth Lehman rolled across Northern’s new turf field through the damp evening air.

“I like that, though,” he bellowed.

Lehman has liked a lot of what he’s seen from his team through the early portion of the season. The Polar Bears’ process has earned the team four wins in its first four games – all of them by shutout – and has set the tone with stout defense and timely scoring.

“Our team as a whole has just stepped up,” said Sydney Waits, who scored the first two goals in Wednesday’s victory. “We did well last year, and over the past couple years, but we weren’t where we wanted to be, and I think this year, our chemistry — we’ve worked a lot on that as a whole — has really helped us become closer on and off the field. We’re waving to each other in the hallway.”

Moving up to the front line in the second half Wednesday, Waits opened the scoring for the Polar Bears (2-0 Colonial, 4-0 overall). Alison Bechtel, one of three freshmen in the lineup, pierced the Gettysburg defense with a run and left a pass for Waits to punch into the lower left corner of the net in the 54th minute.

“Ali B is going to be a very special player,” Lehman said of Bechtel, who collected four assists in four games, “Coming in as a freshman and playing that well in that big of a game to create things like she did, and setting us up for that first one, that’s just her. That’s just her own instincts kind of taking over. The scary part is she’s only going to get better.”

Waits later scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute, and Abby Freese deflected in a corner kick from Bechtel for the third goal in the 75th minute, spoiling Gettysburg’s first conference game since joining the Colonial division.

“One of the things we recognize about this club, Northern, is that they’re very physical,” Gettysburg coach John Colgan said. “They’re very fit. Injuries have created some limitations for us, and that’s something that we’re going to have to rework, revisit and maybe move some personnel around and maybe change our formation a little bit to compensate for that.”

Weathering injuries of its own, to forwards Liv Goretski and Megan Ressler, Northern has leaned on its experienced back line anchored by Sophia Lodovici.

“She’s the vocal leader back there,” Lehman said. “She’s just the senior back there, and she’s helping run things. And when you have Siena (Ondecko) and Cass (Brunner) and Anna (Lehman), gosh they’re just fun to watch. When you have so much speed on the outside with Anna and Cass, when a girl gets by them, they just catch up to them. It’s hard to get around our outsides because we have so much pace out there. And Sienna’s such an IQ player. She’s so smart.”

Wednesday, the Bears held the Warriors (0-1, 1-1) to four shots, all of them handled by goalkeeper Camryn Porter.

The formula has worked for Northern through the early stages of the season, leading to nonleague wins over Mechanicsburg and Elco, the two District 3 Class 3A finalists in 2021, and a pair of conference victories on their home turf.

“The girls are putting in the effort and a ton of time,” Lehman said, “on and off the field together, and they’re seeing the benefits and they’re seeing the results. It doesn’t always end in good results, but it’s about the process. So we’re going to keep the process going, and the results will take care of themselves at the end of the year.”