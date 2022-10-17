Mid-Penn girls soccer standings through Oct. 16

Here's a look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer standings through games played Oct. 16
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Central Dauphin
| 10-0-`
|13-1-1
|Cumberland Valley
| 8-1-1
| 8-2-2
|Red Land
| 4-4-3
| 9-4-4
|Carlisle
| 3-5-2
| 6-8-2
|Chambersburg
| 3-6-1
| 7-7-1
|Cedar Cliff
| 2-5-2
| 5-7-2
|State College
| 0-9-0
| 2-13-1
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Lower Dauphin
| 10-1-0
| 13-2-1
| Mechanicsburg
| 7-3-0
| 9-7-0
| Hershey
| 6-4-0
| 8-8-0
| Waynesboro
| 5-4-1
| 6-8-1
| Palmyra
| 4-5-2
| 8-7-2
| Mifflin County
| 2-7-1
| 7-8-1
| CD East
| 0-10-0
| 0-15-0
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Greencastle
| 11-0-1
| 14-0-1
|Northern
| 9-1-1
| 13-1-1
| Boiling Springs
| 9-3-0
| 12-4-0
| Gettysburg
| 7-5-1
| 7-8-1
| West Perry
| 5-7-1
| 7-9-1
| Big Spring
| 3-9-0
| 5-11-0
| Shippensburg
| 1-10-1
| 2-13-1
| James Buchanan
| 0-10-1
| 1-11-2
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Bishop McDevitt
| 10-0-0
| 15-1-0
| Trinity
| 9-1-0
| 12-1-0
| Camp Hill
| 6-4-1
| 9-6-1
| East Pennsboro
| 6-5-0
| 8-6-0
| Middletown
| 5-6-1
| 8-8-1
| Susquehanna Twp
| 1-9-0
| 2-11-0
| Milton Hershey
| 0-10-0
| 3-13-0
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 8 p.m.
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
