 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mid-Penn girls soccer standings through Oct. 16

  • 0
Carlisle Chambersburg Soccer 4.JPG

Carlisle's Sophia Julias, left, passes around Chambersburg's Kayla Mills during the first half in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Carlisle's new turf field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Two goals from Sydney Waits and one from Abby Freese kept Northern's unbeaten streak intact.

Here's a look at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer standings through games played Oct. 16

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Mid-Penn boys soccer standings through Oct. 16
TeamDivisionOverall 
Central Dauphin  10-0-`13-1-1
Cumberland Valley 8-1-1 8-2-2 
Red Land  4-4-3 9-4-4
Carlisle 3-5-2 6-8-2
Chambersburg 3-6-1 7-7-1
Cedar Cliff 2-5-2 5-7-2
State College 0-9-0 2-13-1

Keystone Division

TeamDivision Overall 
 Lower Dauphin   10-1-0  13-2-1 
 Mechanicsburg   7-3-0  9-7-0
 Hershey   6-4-0  8-8-0
 Waynesboro   5-4-1  6-8-1
 Palmyra   4-5-2  8-7-2 
 Mifflin County  2-7-1 7-8-1
 CD East   0-10-0 0-15-0

People are also reading…

Colonial Division

Team DivisionOverall 
Greencastle  11-0-1  14-0-1 
Northern  9-1-1 13-1-1
 Boiling Springs  9-3-0 12-4-0
 Gettysburg  7-5-1  7-8-1
 West Perry  5-7-1  7-9-1
 Big Spring  3-9-0 5-11-0
 Shippensburg  1-10-1 2-13-1
 James Buchanan  0-10-1  1-11-2

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 Bishop McDevitt  10-0-0  15-1-0
 Trinity  9-1-0 12-1-0
 Camp Hill   6-4-1   9-6-1
 East Pennsboro  6-5-0  8-6-0
 Middletown  5-6-1  8-8-1
 Susquehanna Twp  1-9-0  2-11-0
 Milton Hershey   0-10-0  3-13-0

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 8 p.m.

Keystone

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.

Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Capital

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonelague

South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Capital

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks at the top 5 favorites to win the college football national title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News