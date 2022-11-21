 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Mid-Penn All-Stars

Mid-Penn Girls Soccer: 56 players selected to conference all-star teams

Carlisle Chambersburg Soccer 2.JPG

Carlisle's Maia Iannuzzi, back, passes the ball to Maria Franjicic during the first half of their game against Chambersburg in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Carlisle's new turf field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Mid-Penn Conference released its lists of fall all-stars Monday, granting accolades to 56 local girls soccer players.

Of those all-star selection, 18 received first team honors.

Player of the Year awards went to Central Dauphin’s Nia Chinapoo (Commonwealth Division), Lower Dauphin’s Ashley Economopoulos (Keystone), Greeencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson (Colonial) and Bishop McDevitt’s indsey Husic (Capital). The coaches of the year included Central Dauphin’s Chris Jones (Commonwealth), Lowe Dauphin’s Nic Amici (Keystone), Greencastle’s Chris Noblit (Colonial) and Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Rohasek (Capital).

Here is the list of local all-stars. For the full all-star teams, see the Mid-Penn’s website.

Commonwealth Division

First Team – Maria Franjicic, Carlisle, Mid

First Team – Maia Iannuzzi, Carlisle, For

First Team – Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, For

First Team – Kylie Coulston, Cumberland Valley, GK

First Team – Alicia So, Cumberland Valley, Def

First Team – Carlee Collier, Red Land, Mid

Second Team – Sophia Julias, Carlisle, Def

Second Team – Katie Koppenhaver, Cedar Cliff, Mid

Second Team – Sienna Manns, Cumberland Valley, Def

Second Team – Ella Wineka, Cumberland Valley, Mid

Second Team – Hannah Kline, Red Land, GK

Second Team – Natalie Danner, Red Land, For

Second Team – Alena Holloway, Red Land, Def

Second Team – Emily Zortman, Red Land, Mid

Honorable Mention – Addy Fitzgerald, Carlisle, Def

Honorable Mention – Abby Martin, Cedar Cliff, Def

Honorable Mention – Rylee Fry, Cumberland Valley, For

Honorable Mention – Andrea Nguyen, Cumberland Valley, Mid

Honorable Mention – Zuri Crumpton, Red Land, Def

Honorable Mention – Karli Dacosta, Red Land, Mid

Keystone Division

First Team – Alex Black, Mechanicsburg, Def

First Team – Alayna Williams, Mechanicsburg, Mid

Second Team – Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg, Mid

Second Team – Julia Mayernick, Mechanicsburg, Mid

Honorable Mention – Isabelle Putt, Mechanicsburg, Mid

Honorable Mention – Lena Rudy, Mechanicsburg, Mid

Colonial Division

First Team – Nancy Soccio, Big Spring, Mid

First Team – Molly Starner, Boiling Springs, For

First Team – Abby Freese, Northern, Mid

First Team – Liv Goretski, Northern, For

First Team – Sophia Lodovici, Northern, Def

First Team – Sydney Waits, Northern, Mid

Second Team – Grace Disque, Boiling Springs, Def

Second Team – Sophia Felix, Boiling Springs, Mid

Second Team – Allison Bechtel, Northern, Mid

Second Team – Siena Ondecko, Northern, Def

Honorable Mention – Ava Lay, Big Spring, Def

Honorable Mention – Ella Garman, Boiling Springs, For

Honorable Mention – Emma Surkosky, Boiling Springs, Def

Honorable Mention – Cassidy Brunner, Northern, Def

Honorable Mention – Rylin Fisher, Northern, For

Honorable Mention – Camryn Porter, Northern, GK

Honorable Mention – Taylor Bard, Shippensburg, For

Capital Division

First Team – Paelyn Bayer, East Pennsboro, Mid

First Team – Rian Hammaker, East Pennsboro, For

First Team – Frances Maury, Trinity, For

First Team – Grace Notarfrancesco, Trinity, Def

Second Team – Cece Beem, Camp Hill, Mid

Second Team – Ava Kitner, East Pennsboro, For

Second Team – Caroline Cunningham, Trinity, Mid

Second Team – Anne Durle, Trinity, Mid

Honorable Mention – Sophia Shaw, Camp Hill, For

Honorable Mention – Madeline Bruhn, East Pennsboro, Def

Honorable Mention – Ashlyn Brysiak, East Pennsboro, Mid

Honorable Mention – Kayla Gelotte, East Pennsboro, For

Honorable Mention – Grace Maury, Trinity, Mid

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
