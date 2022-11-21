Mid-Penn Girls Soccer: 56 players selected to conference all-star teams

The Mid-Penn Conference released its lists of fall all-stars Monday, granting accolades to 56 local girls soccer players.
Of those all-star selection, 18 received first team honors.
Player of the Year awards went to Central Dauphin’s Nia Chinapoo (Commonwealth Division), Lower Dauphin’s Ashley Economopoulos (Keystone), Greeencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson (Colonial) and Bishop McDevitt’s indsey Husic (Capital). The coaches of the year included Central Dauphin’s Chris Jones (Commonwealth), Lowe Dauphin’s Nic Amici (Keystone), Greencastle’s Chris Noblit (Colonial) and Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Rohasek (Capital).
Here is the list of local all-stars. For the full all-star teams, see the Mid-Penn’s website.
Commonwealth Division
First Team – Maria Franjicic, Carlisle, Mid
First Team – Maia Iannuzzi, Carlisle, For
First Team – Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, For
First Team – Kylie Coulston, Cumberland Valley, GK
First Team – Alicia So, Cumberland Valley, Def
First Team – Carlee Collier, Red Land, Mid
Second Team – Sophia Julias, Carlisle, Def
Second Team – Katie Koppenhaver, Cedar Cliff, Mid
Second Team – Sienna Manns, Cumberland Valley, Def
Second Team – Ella Wineka, Cumberland Valley, Mid
Second Team – Hannah Kline, Red Land, GK
Second Team – Natalie Danner, Red Land, For
Second Team – Alena Holloway, Red Land, Def
Second Team – Emily Zortman, Red Land, Mid
Honorable Mention – Addy Fitzgerald, Carlisle, Def
Honorable Mention – Abby Martin, Cedar Cliff, Def
Honorable Mention – Rylee Fry, Cumberland Valley, For
Honorable Mention – Andrea Nguyen, Cumberland Valley, Mid
Honorable Mention – Zuri Crumpton, Red Land, Def
Honorable Mention – Karli Dacosta, Red Land, Mid
Keystone Division
First Team – Alex Black, Mechanicsburg, Def
First Team – Alayna Williams, Mechanicsburg, Mid
Second Team – Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg, Mid
Second Team – Julia Mayernick, Mechanicsburg, Mid
Honorable Mention – Isabelle Putt, Mechanicsburg, Mid
Honorable Mention – Lena Rudy, Mechanicsburg, Mid
Colonial Division
First Team – Nancy Soccio, Big Spring, Mid
First Team – Molly Starner, Boiling Springs, For
First Team – Abby Freese, Northern, Mid
First Team – Liv Goretski, Northern, For
First Team – Sophia Lodovici, Northern, Def
First Team – Sydney Waits, Northern, Mid
Second Team – Grace Disque, Boiling Springs, Def
Second Team – Sophia Felix, Boiling Springs, Mid
Second Team – Allison Bechtel, Northern, Mid
Second Team – Siena Ondecko, Northern, Def
Honorable Mention – Ava Lay, Big Spring, Def
Honorable Mention – Ella Garman, Boiling Springs, For
Honorable Mention – Emma Surkosky, Boiling Springs, Def
Honorable Mention – Cassidy Brunner, Northern, Def
Honorable Mention – Rylin Fisher, Northern, For
Honorable Mention – Camryn Porter, Northern, GK
Honorable Mention – Taylor Bard, Shippensburg, For
Capital Division
First Team – Paelyn Bayer, East Pennsboro, Mid
First Team – Rian Hammaker, East Pennsboro, For
First Team – Frances Maury, Trinity, For
First Team – Grace Notarfrancesco, Trinity, Def
Second Team – Cece Beem, Camp Hill, Mid
Second Team – Ava Kitner, East Pennsboro, For
Second Team – Caroline Cunningham, Trinity, Mid
Second Team – Anne Durle, Trinity, Mid
Honorable Mention – Sophia Shaw, Camp Hill, For
Honorable Mention – Madeline Bruhn, East Pennsboro, Def
Honorable Mention – Ashlyn Brysiak, East Pennsboro, Mid
Honorable Mention – Kayla Gelotte, East Pennsboro, For
Honorable Mention – Grace Maury, Trinity, Mid
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross