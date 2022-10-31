Lower Dauphin girls soccer holds off Northern in District 3 Class 3A semifinal

HUMMELSTOWN — Northern played the role of aggressor throughout Monday night’s District 3 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal at Lower Dauphin Middle School. The Polar Bears, poised under pressure, laid siege to the Lower Dauphin end of the field as the weight of the moment increased with each tick of the clock at the far end of the Falcons’ home field.

But the host Falcons showed poise of their own.

With an early two-goal punch from Kristen Economopoulos and Hannah Sanson, and a late long-range goal from Ashley Economopoulos, Lower Dauphin weathered the Northern attack to secure a 3-1 victory and a berth in Thursday’s district championship game.

“They’re a good team,” Northern coach Seth Lehman said. “I wish them luck in the final, but I thought we played well tonight, easily well enough to win, but sometimes you have things go your way, and sometimes, you don’t. That’s why you love and hate the game of soccer.”

The soccer continues for the No. 2 Falcons (17-3-1) with Thursday’s title tilt opposite top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim — a 2-0 winner over Twin Valley in Monday’s other semifinal — scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Field. It’s Lower Dauphin’s first trip to the championship game since 2012 and the program’s third overall appearance in the final.

“Reflecting on the last 10 years and the girls that we’ve had, I know there were teams that were very capable of making it,” Lower Dauphin coach Nic Amici said. “We just weren’t able to cross over that barrier into the next playoff game. I’m thrilled to finally be back and for this team to be there.”

The No. 3 Polar Bears (18-2-1), who entered the game with a 4-0 record in district semifinals, slide into a consolation game against Twin Valley Saturday at Northern, at a time to be determined, with a state-tournament berth on the line.

Lower Dauphin had taken control of the game with two goals in the first 17 minutes. An early surge led to a corner kick in the eighth minute. Instead of slipping a short pass, as she had with the team’s first corner, or serving up a ball into the crowd, Kristen Economopoulos curled it through a steady rain toward the Northern goal, where it glanced off the fingertips of Bears goalkeeper (six saves) and into the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Nine minutes later, the Falcons drove into the heart of the Northern defense. Tayla Macfarlane sent a pass up to Kristen Economopoulos, who forwarded it to Sanson. The freshman shielded the ball from the Northern defenders converging on both sides and tucked a shot into the right side of the net to double the lead.

“I wasn’t concerned,” Lehman said. “Neither were the girls. I told the team before the game that their mentality has been fantastic all year.”

The mentality helped Northern carve into the lead less than three minutes after the Sanon goal, when Allison Bechtel punched a shot from the left side of the box into the right side of the net.

From there, the Polar Bears ratcheted up the pressure, putting the Falcons on their heels while searching for the equalizer.

“They had us really trying to figure some things out,” Amici said. “We did what we needed to close them down enough. We were able to capitalize on the moments that counted for us.”

Those moments included eight saves for Falcon goalkeeper Lauren Wahlers, who stopped a point-blank shot from Northern striker Liv Goretski in the 33rd minute, and Ashley Economopoulos’ insurance goal, a kick to the upper portion of the net from 35 yards out on a restart with 6:23 left on the clock.

“That’s been the story of our season,” Lehman said. “Set-piece goals. I think out of the 12 goals we’ve given up all year, nine of them were on set pieces.”

Northern continued to press, but after Ashely Economopoulos’ goal, the Falcons loosened while keeping their poise. At the final whistle, they exhaled, soaking in the moment and the light rain.

“I didn’t feel like we really got settled into our style of play,” Amici said, “but the girls got the job done tonight. They did what we asked them to do. I’m very proud of them.”

