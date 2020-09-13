'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better

Allison Schrass and Talia Gilliard know what it’s like to have the rug swept out from under them.
Their Mechanicsburg girls basketball team was two wins away from the PIAA Class 5A championship after winning their second-round game, already the farthest their team had ever advanced, when the PIAA postponed and later canceled the rest of the winter championships as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping across the country.
The quarterfinals would have been a first for any Mechanicsburg basketball team. And Schrass had just made an emotional return in the first round of the state playoffs some eight months after she tore her ACL, which cost her the 2019 girls soccer season. Schrass and Gilliard are now only able to look back on what could have been.
“I know there were a lot of long talks just because no one was sure in the beginning and then when we got the final word it was just very devastating, just because we were where we’re at and we were very hopeful and excited about going on, and we had very good chances in our next game to keep going,” Schrass said. “Personally, I had just come back from my ACL injury and I was finally ready to play again. And then to have that taken away from me was just very hard.”
“We obviously wanted to keep going and keep making history and stuff, but we were all just very thankful that we got there,” Gilliard said. “If you had told us in the beginning of the season that we would have got where we were, we wouldn’t have believed you.”
The two are the only returning players on both the basketball and soccer teams, the latter of which is two weeks away from starting its season. They know, perhaps better than anyone, what it feels like to lose a season due to a pandemic.
There is no guarantee the fall season, which will have been delayed nearly a month by the time the Wildcats take on Waynesboro at home Sept. 26 at 6:30, will be completed. How many games will be played is unclear. And that looms in the back of their minds, a concern for two seniors.
“It would feel like a punch in the face,” said Gilliard, a defenseman for the soccer team. “Last year was bad, but if we lose the fall season I wouldn’t think there’s any hope for a winter season. I’d just be very angry.”
“We’ve talked about it and thought about what would happen if someone got a case,” said Schrass, a midfielder. “It’s like we’re trying to avoid the conversation because no one likes talking about it and thinking about how our season could be taken right from under us before it even begins.
“Part of me feels like it would be harder now than if it was canceled from the beginning because we’ve put in all this work and all this time, and just having it taken from us would not be fun.”
Losing the fall season isn’t just a passing thought, however. As of Friday, there have been 1,649 cases in Cumberland County and 73 deaths (148,000 cases in Pennsylvania and 7,908 deaths).
It’s not like the virus is suddenly going to just disappear. That’s something everyone on the soccer team knows and has discussed.
“A lot of our coaches and athletic trainers have been really honest about making sure that we’ve been following protocols just because one slip-up could cause our season just to be ended just like that,” Schrass said. “To have [the season] taken away would just be devastating.”
“I feel like it might be canceled because there are still a lot more cases that we found and people aren’t taking things seriously, so that’s always in the back of my head that we might be canceled again,” said Gilliard, who knows first hand how dangerous COVID-19 is; she has a grandmother who is severely at risk due to an autoimmune disease similar to Lupus.
Despite the fears and concerns, Schrass and Gilliard both got back on the field for soccer practice officially Sept. 4. Both are trying to do the cliché sports thing of taking it one day at a time, but for right now, that’s really all they can do.
The fate of the season ahead is out of their hands, and both are just trying to savor every moment they have with their teammates and the season.
However long that may be.
“It’s just about getting back on the field and seeing what I can do,” Schrass said. “I missed last season because of my ACL injury, and so, for me, it’s just about being part of playing again, getting out on the field and savoring every last moment.”
“I just want to have fun no matter what happens,” said Gilliard, a college basketball prospect and reigning All-Sentinel Girls Basketball Player of the Year who currently sits at 983 career points. “I just want to be able to say that I had a good time and I played hard. My last season has memories that I’m going to keep with me for a while.”
