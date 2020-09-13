'Like a punch in the face': Six months after pandemic cut short hoops run, Mechanicsburg girls soccer's Allison Schrass, Talia Gilliard hoping for better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allison Schrass and Talia Gilliard know what it’s like to have the rug swept out from under them.

Their Mechanicsburg girls basketball team was two wins away from the PIAA Class 5A championship after winning their second-round game, already the farthest their team had ever advanced, when the PIAA postponed and later canceled the rest of the winter championships as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping across the country.

The quarterfinals would have been a first for any Mechanicsburg basketball team. And Schrass had just made an emotional return in the first round of the state playoffs some eight months after she tore her ACL, which cost her the 2019 girls soccer season. Schrass and Gilliard are now only able to look back on what could have been.

“I know there were a lot of long talks just because no one was sure in the beginning and then when we got the final word it was just very devastating, just because we were where we’re at and we were very hopeful and excited about going on, and we had very good chances in our next game to keep going,” Schrass said. “Personally, I had just come back from my ACL injury and I was finally ready to play again. And then to have that taken away from me was just very hard.”