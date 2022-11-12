Kayla Keefer powers Central Columbia past Trinity in state girls soccer quarterfinals

BERNVILLE – Central Columbia’s girls soccer team had collected the program’s first state tournament victory in 2021, advancing to the semifinals before the season slipped away. The Bluejays’ late 1-0 lead over Allentown Central Catholic turned into a 2-1 loss decided in penalty kicks. The Vikings went on to win a title.

Spurred by their heartbreak and experience, Central Columbia has stormed back into the state semifinals, going undefeated through a campaign that included a District 4 title and Saturday’s 6-0 Class 2A quarterfinal victory over a shorthanded Trinity side at Tulpehocken High School. Powered by four goals from junior striker Kayla Keefer, the Bluejays took and early lead and made sure it stood.

“Last year, we set the standard,” said Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly, a Camp Hill grad who both played for and coached with the Lions. “Now we’re back at that moment again, and these girls are going to look to eclipse that, especially against another District 3 team in Wyomissing.”

The Bluejays and Spartans – 1-0 winners over Northwestern Lehigh in the quarterfinals Saturday – are set to face off in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Through the first 24 minutes at Tulpehocken, Central Columbia (23-0) focused on disrupting Trinity’s offensive possessions.

“We wanted to contain them,” Polly said, “and take away their angles. We knew that if we took away their angles and their passing lanes, they would make mistakes.”

Trinity (17-4) nearly struck early when Grace Notarfrancesco’s free kick clanged off the crossbar, and so did Caroline Cunningham’s header off the carom, but the Bluejays broke the scoring seal in the ninth minute. Keefer’s indirect kick just outside the penalty area found a cluster of feet. Lindsey Bull fished the ball out of the scrum and punched it in. But a pair of goals from Keefer gave Central Columbia a greater grip on the momentum. Keefer created a shot in the middle of the box in the 35th minute, making the most of a few inches of space between the Trinity defenders. Three and a half minutes later, Keefer struck again, splitting a pair of Shamrock defenders and slipping a shot past starting goalkeeper Julianna Prokop (four saves), who had tried to beat Keefer to a race to the ball.

“When you’re a player like that,” Polly said, “the ball just finds your foot. You’re like a hockey player. You’re opportunistic. You find the ball. Fortunately, she’s on our team.”

Prokop suffered an injury in the first half and did not return after halftime, another blow to the Shamrocks, who were also missing Abby Spahr due to injury.

“It stopped us from having that revival and coming back,” Trinity coach Terry Mull said of the injuries. “I thought our girls played tremendous. They showed well, and they played hard the whole way through, no matter what the score was.”

Maya Erby made three saves in relief. Bailey Kirby spelled her later in the half, making a save in the process, but Central Cambria, down a starter of its own, continued to push the pace with two more goals from Keefer sandwiching a score from Jaicee Karaffa. Keefer and Gigi Duncan also recorded two assists each, and goalkeeper Karsyn Cox made four saves for the shutout.

“We’re a high-powered team,” Polly said. “It takes a lot to slow us down. We knew our defense was going to do its job. We just needed to put the ball in the back of the net.”

The Shamrocks, stifled in the state quarterfinals for the second straight season, finished the year with District 3 silver, another first-round state tournament victory on the program ledger, and a relatively young lineup that gained experience, cohesion and momentum along the way.

“They played super,” Mull said. “They developed a very good team mentality. I just love them.”