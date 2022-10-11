In fight against cancer, Ava McBride brings strength, perspective to Carlisle girls soccer team

On game nights, freshman Ava McBride scans the new turf field at Carlisle Area High School, her eyes peering out from the shadows of a black cap. A fleece blanket shields her from the fickle autumn winds carrying cooler temperatures to the heart of the girls soccer season. Throughout the game, McBride supports and encourages her teammates, sometimes with words and always with the positive presence she brings to the sidelines.

A lot has changed for McBride since she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma over the summer.

Her love for soccer has not.

“Standing on the sidelines puts it in perspective,” McBride said before Carlisle’s 2-0 nonleague win over visiting Gettysburg Friday. “You’re so grateful for every chance you get out on the field, and being out there, it means so much to me. It means even more now that I’ve been sitting on the sidelines for so long.”

For McBride — who started training and running at the end of last week and hopes to be cleared for full participation in the weeks and months ahead — the soccer field represents progress and hope. And the resiliency she has shown on its sidelines has helped shape the perspective of her teammates.

"It gives us something to else to play for besides ourselves, something bigger,” junior striker Maia Iannuzzi said. “We want to win for her, and we want to represent her on the field.”

The Thundering Herd (5-8-1) have brought McBride’s battle to the field. Before season, the seniors designed and printed warm-up shirts that feature a lavender ribbon and McBride’s initials on the left sleeve. Prior to Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against visiting Red Land, they brought McBride onto the field for player introductions, named her an honorary captain and passed the ball back to her in a ceremonial kickoff, all while wearing black kits with lavender socks in a “black out cancer” game.

“The girls and their relationship with Ava has been one of the special moments and high points of the season,” said Carlisle head coach Mark O’Donnell. “Ava’s this constant reminder that in life, you can get this unexpected curve ball. No matter what it is that’s your favorite thing, whether it’s soccer or your passion for something else, it has this ability to take it away from you.”

McBride’s preparation for her first varsity soccer season led to the detection of Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which helps the body fight germs.

“I started training for the fall season, and I was noticing how difficult it was for me,” she said, “and I was like, ‘This isn’t normal.’”

Diagnostic tests led to an 11-day hospital stay, starting July 7, and the initial wave of treatment.

“It was really difficult to hear at first,” she said. “The thing that helped me the most was just looking for the little things, being able to say, ‘This went well today,’ or ‘This was a little positive thing that could have been so much worse.’ Even having a sign that there was a lump there was something that I saw as a positive for me because a lot of times, people don’t see lymphoma until it spreads throughout the body. That’s a blessing in disguise. I’ll take it.”

McBride said she garnered strength from the support of her family and friends and the Carlisle soccer community that included O’Donnell, who took over the Thundering Herd program three weeks before her diagnosis.

“He was so great with just reaching out,” McBride said. “He called when I was in the hospital. He came down to visit me in the hospital. He was just great.”

McBride has played soccer since she was 5 years old. Taking pride in her versatility on the field, she helped her Carlisle Area Youth Soccer teams reach state tournaments in 2021 and 2022 under current Carlisle junior varsity coach Doug Fitzgerald.

“She definitely loves soccer,” senior midfielder Ryleigh Poole said. “You can tell. When she was able to get back out on the field, she was already getting touches on the ball.”

McBride’s teammates have been able to glean a lot from the freshman through the way she has brought her steadfast and positive presence to the Thundering Herd sidelines.

“I would imagine there’s a lot of days where Ava probably doesn’t feel very well,” O’Donnell said, “and she gets out here and she’s with us every chance that she gets. That’s really special. The team knows that. We know that the chemotherapy has often times made her really sick and nauseous, and yet still, more than 50% of the time, we’ve had Ava out here with us.

“It just kind of picks up your spirit,” he continued. “She does not let it get her down. She’s not the person who’s sitting on the sidelines feeling sorry for herself.”

Beyond soccer, McBride said she leans on her Christian faith, the prospect of once again riding her horse, Lil Red, and the support of her friends and family, especially her mother Michelle, a breast cancer survivor herself.

“She’s been awesome,” Ava McBride said of her mother. “She really understands it on a level that I hope no one else understands.”

As Carlisle makes its push for the playoffs, McBride plans to patrol the sidelines as often as she can, embodying resiliency while drawing strength and perspective and a sense of camaraderie in the midst of her personal battle.

“She’s got the love and support of her family,” O’Donnell said. “She’s got the support of her teammates. The theme has kind of been ‘We’re stronger together. We’ll get through this.’”