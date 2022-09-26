Iannuzzi scores twice to help Carlisle girls soccer top Chambersburg on new turf field

Carlisle girls soccer christened the high school’s new turf field with a 3-2 Mid-Penn Commonwealth decision over Chambersburg Monday night.

Maria Franjicic authored the first goal on the new fast-playing field, Maia Iannuzzi added two goals, and the Thundering Herd (4-5-1, 2-3-1) never trailed.

“This was a good win for us,” Thundering Herd coach Mark O’Donnell said. “They are a very good team, and to win it tonight on our first game on the new field is special. The early goal helped with the confidence, and the girls played well together.”

Just over five minutes in, Franjicic took a cross from Maia Iannuzzi and slipped it into the corner of the net for the early 1-0 advantage.

“It was nice to get that early goal. It gave us a bit of confidence,” Franjicic said. “We are just getting used to the turf after playing on grass.”

The Herd had several other key chances, but shots were sent high and wide, or rolled into Chambersburg keeper Bridget Kemerer.

Chambersburg (5-5, 2-4) tied the contest at one at the 16-minute left mark in the opening half. Ahsia Thomas, fielded a loose ball, turned left, took one dribble, and ripped a shot off the hands of Herd keeper Addy Bolz.

The goal seemed to energize the Herd and they started connecting on passes and putting pressure on the Trojans.

Iannuzzi then deflected in a Ryleigh Poole corner to give the Herd a 2-1 lead. She added her second goal in the final minute of the half, as the energetic junior beat two Trojan defenders and Kemerer.

“It felt good to get on the turf, because I think the grass slows us down a bit,” said Iannuzzi, who used her speed to beat defenders outside. “It felt good to use the space and the opportunity to play on the turf.”

Despite being down two goals, the Trojans came out in the second half and moved the ball around the Herd defense. But Carlisle defender Sophia McAllen and goalkeeper Bolz were able to keep the Trojans from scoring.

“We are still learning to play together,” Franjicic said. “We have several new players who are still adjusting to the speed of the game. We are getting there.”

Chambersburg had three corner kicks that were sent in by Abbey Wise and bounced around the goal crease, before the Carlisle defense cleared kicked it out of harm’s way. McAllen, Addy Fitzgerald, Emily Leatherman, Aliah Ring, and Sophia Julius helped clean up mistakes in the Carlisle end of the field.

“I really would have liked to see us play not so much on our heels in the second half,” O’Donnell said. “We just start clearing the ball, rather than working the ball out. We might be afraid to make the bad pass that leads to a goal, but we have to get better at it.”

Chambersburg got one goal closer when Carly Cook’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced down before Aubrey Pyne deflected it in.

As the Trojans pushed the final minutes, Fitzgerald and Julius disrupted through balls and balls over the top to get the Thundering Herd out of danger and secure the team’s first win on its new field.