HS Soccer Notes: Red Land boys and girls shut out Shippensburg

The Red Land boys soccer program picked up its first victory under head coach Jamie Nagy Monday while the Patriot girls opened the season with a decisive win of their own, as both teams defeated their Shippensburg counterparts in non-league contests.
Ollie Lynch opened the scoring and later added an assist – his second of the season – for the Red Land boys (2-0). Goalkeepers Shinee Stout and Cole Collier each made one save in the combined shutout performance.
Meanwhile, the Red Land girls (1-0) opened their season with a 10-0 victory at Shippensburg. Eight different players scored goals, including Mackenzie Daldo and Ana Firoenza , who each scored two. Carlee Collier added a pair of assists to complement her first-half goal, and goalkeeper Hannah Cline made four saves to keep the Shippensburg off the board.
Erica Buchheister made 11 saves on a busy afternoon in goal for the Greyhounds.
MONDAY’S SCORES
West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land 2, Shippensburg 0
Red Land 10, Shippensburg 0
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley Girls Soccer
Cumberland Valley's Andrea Nguyen, front, passes the ball away from in front of North Allegheny's Ally Ruiz during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's goalie Kylie Coulston, left, goes high into the air to make the save during the first half of their game against North Allegheny on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Rylee Fry, right, passes the ball away from in front of North Allegheny's Allie Burns during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kate Collins throws the ball into play during the first half of their game against North Allegheny on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Rylee Fry tries to gain control of a high bounce ball during the first half of their game against North Allegheny on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, left, and North Allegheny's Lucia Wells battle for control of the ball during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Rylee Fry, left, and North Allegheny's Madison Miller, center, battle for control of the ball during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Andrea Nguyen, center, traps a pass in front of North Allegheny's Emma Schupansky during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Alicia So, left, makes a tackle against North Allegheny's Ally Ruiz during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kameron Rase keeps North Allegheny's Gracie Strzempek from getting to the ball during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
North Allegheny's Ally Ruiz. right, blocks Cumberland Valley's Ella Wineka from getting to the ball during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Alicia So, back, and North Allegheny's Lucia Wells, front, battle for control of the ball during the first half of their game on Saturday afternoon at Eagle View Stadium.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!