HS Soccer Notes: Red Land boys and girls shut out Shippensburg

The Red Land boys soccer program picked up its first victory under head coach Jamie Nagy Monday while the Patriot girls opened the season with a decisive win of their own, as both teams defeated their Shippensburg counterparts in non-league contests.

Ollie Lynch opened the scoring and later added an assist – his second of the season – for the Red Land boys (2-0). Goalkeepers Shinee Stout and Cole Collier each made one save in the combined shutout performance.

Meanwhile, the Red Land girls (1-0) opened their season with a 10-0 victory at Shippensburg. Eight different players scored goals, including Mackenzie Daldo and Ana Firoenza , who each scored two. Carlee Collier added a pair of assists to complement her first-half goal, and goalkeeper Hannah Cline made four saves to keep the Shippensburg off the board.

Erica Buchheister made 11 saves on a busy afternoon in goal for the Greyhounds.

MONDAY’S SCORES

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

CCAC

West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Red Land 2, Shippensburg 0

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Red Land 10, Shippensburg 0

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.