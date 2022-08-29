 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Soccer Notes: Red Land boys and girls shut out Shippensburg

  • 0
Soccer Stock 2022
Sentinel File

The Red Land boys soccer program picked up its first victory under head coach Jamie Nagy Monday while the Patriot girls opened the season with a decisive win of their own, as both teams defeated their Shippensburg counterparts in non-league contests.

Ollie Lynch opened the scoring and later added an assist – his second of the season – for the Red Land boys (2-0). Goalkeepers Shinee Stout and Cole Collier each made one save in the combined shutout performance.

Meanwhile, the Red Land girls (1-0) opened their season with a 10-0 victory at Shippensburg. Eight different players scored goals, including Mackenzie Daldo and Ana Firoenza , who each scored two. Carlee Collier added a pair of assists to complement her first-half goal, and goalkeeper Hannah Cline made four saves to keep the Shippensburg off the board.

Erica Buchheister made 11 saves on a busy afternoon in goal for the Greyhounds.

People are also reading…

MONDAY’S SCORES

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

CCAC

West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Red Land 2, Shippensburg 0

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Girls Soccer: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

Red Land 10, Shippensburg 0

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg's Tai San blasts direct-kick goal at Northern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News