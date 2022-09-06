Hat tricks, fast starts and other Cumberland County girls soccer notes through Sept. 3

As the girls soccer season rolls into its second full week, here are some of the highlights from the early season.

Hat tricks spark Trinity, Carlisle in wins

A pair of hat tricks sparked Cumberland County teams in nonleague wins over York County opponents over the weekend.

Carlisle’s Maria Franjicic netted three goals to help the Thundering Herd improve to 2-0 with a 6-2 win at Waynesboro Friday. Sophia Julias, Ryleigh Poole and Maia Iannuzzi also scored goals for Carlisle, and Iannuzzi added three assists.

Trinity also poured in six goals, plus one, in a 7-0 seasno-opening victory over Delone Catholic in the Catholic Soccer Showcase at York Catholic Saturday. Leading the way was Frances Maury, who scored the first three goals of the game and finished with four goals and an assist. Anne Durle also scored a pair of goals complemented by an assist, and freshman Emma Kostalac-Lauer scored a goal in her first varsity game.

Both Carlisle and Trinity lost last year’s leading scorers to graduation, so the early offensive output gives both teams a chance to build confidence on the attack.

Red Land rolls early

No local team has come out of the proverbial gates firing at the rate of Red Land. The Patriots’ 12-0 victory Friday in their home opener against Central Dauphin East improved their record to 3-0. They’ve outscored their three opponents 26-0. Carlee Collier has led the charge with five goals and three assists while Natalie Danner and Karli Dacosta have added four goals each. The offensive pressure has limited the shots seen by Red Land goalkeeper Hannah Cline, but she has stopped all seven shots she faced to keep the shutout streak intact.

Bubblers, Bulldogs earn splits in tournaments

Both Big Spring and Boiling Springs went 1-1 in weekend tournaments Saturday. The Bulldogs outlasted Bermudian Springs 3-2 in penalty kicks before falling to Northern Lebanon 2-0 in the championship game of Saturday's Bulldog Bask. Nancy Soccio netted both goals in the Big Spring win, the first for first-year head coach Jason Cachara.

The Bubblers, meanwhile, dropped the opener of the Chambersburg tournament, 4-1, to the hosts, but bounced back with a 4-1 win over Spring Grove in the consolation game. Molly Starner broke a 1-1 tie in the 57th minute, and Jordan Nolte added a pair of second-half goals to put the game away.

Northern wins Colonial opener

The Polar Bears improved to 2-0 Saturday with a 6-0 win over West Perry in a Mid-Penn Colonial division opener. Sydney Waits scored a hat trick while Allison Bechtel added a goal and two assists. Northern has not allowed a goal in its first two games, both of them on the school’s new turf field.

Records outside of the Mid-Penn

Through the first two weeks of the season, local teams went 6-1 against York-Adams opponents and 1-0 against Tri-Valley foes, but went winless against opponents from the Lancaster-Lebanon League (0-2).

Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at State College, 5 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

New Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Elco at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's scheduile

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p..m.

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Mercersburg Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 4:15 p.m.