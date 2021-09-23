Girls Soccer: Shelly Williams' late goal lifts Camp Hill in 3-2 win over rival Trinity

CAMP HILL — Trinity and visiting Camp Hill fought through tight, physical defense during the first 71 minutes of their Mid-Penn Capital Division clash Thursday afternoon at COBO Field, as the cross-town rivals tried to protect their unbeaten records.
But in the final nine minutes, the goals came, the momentum swung like a possessed pendulum, and the emotions poured out on both sides of the near sideline. With 1:43 to play and the score tied 2-2, a centering pass from Camp Hill’s Della Hawkins found the foot of Shelly Williams in the middle of the box. The senior slipped on a grass field reeling from recent rain, but she put enough on the ball to drive it into the Trinity net for the go-ahead goal, and the eventual 3-2 victory.
“Just finishing with a minute left in the game was just very overwhelmingly exciting,” Williams said. “It was stressful at the same time because we had to go back and play defense.”
The Lions (4-0-1 overall, 2-0-1 Mid-Penn Capital) and their defense kept the hosts at bay through the first half-hour of play Thursday, but Trinity generated a scramble in front of goalkeeper Sophie Ceo (10 saves). Moments later, Jessica Knaub accepted a pass from Marisa Colondrillo and, from the 20-yard line marker, fired a shot into the top right corner to give the Shamrocks (6-1-0, 4-1-0) a 1-0 lead, one they carried into halftime.
“We’re typically a slow-starting team and a second-half team,” said Camp Hill coach Jared Latchford, “so I guess that’s the good and the bad of it. The good is when you’re down at half, you don’t panic too much because you know that you’re going to be better coming out in the second half. Obviously, the bad is we put ourselves in holes often early, but they fought hard.”
Out of the break, Camp Hill managed to push forward, first with long-range shots, forcing Trinity’s Erin Gnall to fight the sun in her eyes through the early stages of the period. As the sun set, the Lions began making runs with Williams and Alison Sepkovic, challenging a stingy Shamrocks defense that had allowed one goal in its first seven games.
“It’s the hardest we fought all year,” Latchford said. “It’s a rivalry game, so I’m happy with the way they responded. A lot of girls stepped up.”
One of the girls, Marissa McGuire, netted the first equalizer, racing down the right side and flicking a shot over Trinity keeper Erin Gnall (five saves) for her first varsity goal in the 72nd minute.
“Marissa’s just the wild card that comes forward,” Latchford said. “They’re worried about Ali and Shelly, and she comes forward and nobody steps because they’re worried about everyone else.”
Sepkovic gave Camp Hill its first lead exactly three minutes later on another run down the right wing and a shot to the far side.
But Trinity had an answer in the 78th minute. Apple Burton sent a pass across in the air to Isabel Shore. Ceo stopped the initial shot, but a mass of humanity converged on the ball, and Kari Powell punched it in to tie the game again with 2:52 remaining and a Camp Hill player injured on the play.
“I think I probably went defensive a little too early,” Latchford said. “I don’t like doing that. But they responded well. They fought hard, and they got a good result.”
The result snapped Trinity’s season-long unbeaten streak with the Shamrocks scheduled to visit Wyomissing, the top-rated team in District Three’s Class 2A, in a non-league game Saturday.
“It was a good game,” Trinity coach Terry Mull said of Thursday’s back-and-forth affair. “Both teams played hard. We just had a few breakdowns. That’s the way soccer is. You can’t think this is not going to happen because it does, even to the best teams.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross