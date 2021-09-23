Girls Soccer: Shelly Williams' late goal lifts Camp Hill in 3-2 win over rival Trinity

CAMP HILL — Trinity and visiting Camp Hill fought through tight, physical defense during the first 71 minutes of their Mid-Penn Capital Division clash Thursday afternoon at COBO Field, as the cross-town rivals tried to protect their unbeaten records.

But in the final nine minutes, the goals came, the momentum swung like a possessed pendulum, and the emotions poured out on both sides of the near sideline. With 1:43 to play and the score tied 2-2, a centering pass from Camp Hill’s Della Hawkins found the foot of Shelly Williams in the middle of the box. The senior slipped on a grass field reeling from recent rain, but she put enough on the ball to drive it into the Trinity net for the go-ahead goal, and the eventual 3-2 victory.

“Just finishing with a minute left in the game was just very overwhelmingly exciting,” Williams said. “It was stressful at the same time because we had to go back and play defense.”

The Lions (4-0-1 overall, 2-0-1 Mid-Penn Capital) and their defense kept the hosts at bay through the first half-hour of play Thursday, but Trinity generated a scramble in front of goalkeeper Sophie Ceo (10 saves). Moments later, Jessica Knaub accepted a pass from Marisa Colondrillo and, from the 20-yard line marker, fired a shot into the top right corner to give the Shamrocks (6-1-0, 4-1-0) a 1-0 lead, one they carried into halftime.