Girls Soccer Notes: Trinity takes down Greencastle-Antrim in nonleague test

Frances Maury scored twice, her sister, Grace, assisted on one of the goals, and Trinity defeated Greencastle-Antrim 2-0 Monday night in a nonleague girls soccer game at COBO Field.

The Shamrocks (13-1) struck first in the 47th minute with the Maury-Maury connection. Frances Maury added the insurance goal in the 75th minute, and Trinity goalkeeper Julianna Prokop made six saves to preserve the shutout.

The loss was the first of the season for the Blue Devils (14-1-1). Meanwhile, the Shamrocks have won five in a row since a Sept. 27 loss to Bishop McDevitt. Trinity’s string of three games in four days to close out the regular season continues Tuesday with a 5 p.m. Mid-Penn Capital home game against Susquehanna Township before a trip to McDevitt for a 7:45 p.m. kickoff with the Crusaders.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 5, State College 0: Kameron Rase netted a pair of goals for the Eagles (9-2-2, 9-1-1 Commonwealth), and Kylie Robinson, Samantha Manns and Anneli Hellgren each added goal to help Cumberland Valley punctuate its regular-season home schedule with the team’s second straight shutout win. The Eagles also completed the two-game regular-season series sweep over the Little Lions (2-14-1, 0-10-0).

Red Land 4, Cedar Cliff 1: Four different players scored for the Patriots (10-4-4, 5-4-3) to snap a three-game winless streak in their regular-season finale. Mackenzie Daldo, Hailey Drust and Karli DaCosta gave Red Land a 3-0 lead, and after Olivia Jones scored the only goal for the Colts (5-8-2, 2-6-2), Bella Sadler added a late insurance goal. The Colts had forced a 1-1 tie in the first regular-season meeting between the teams Sept. 26.

Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 2: In a fight on the fringes of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs, the Trojans (8-7-1, 4-6-1) added to their case by breaking a 1-1 tie with goals from Lily Cornwell and Kadenee Decker in a span of less than three minutes in the middle of the first half. It was enough to hold off the Thundering Herd (3-6-2, 6-9-2), who poste goals from Athena Doty and Maia Iannuzzi.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 13, CD East 0: The Wildcats (10-7-0, 10-3-0 Keystone) broke out of a three-game slump in a big way with two goals each from Sophia Baldini, Mia Loran, Kyra Dillon and Addy Stover. Ten different player also picked up assists, including Lucia Baldini, who had two. A combined effort in goal from Ari Frey and Lauren Lebo helped shut out the Panthers (0-16-0, 0-11-0).

Tuesday's Schedule

Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.

Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Capital

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonelague

South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's Schedule

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Schedule

Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Capital

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.