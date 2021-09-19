Girls Soccer: Notes on Carlisle's streak, Engle's scoring outburst and more

With three shutout wins last week, Carlisle continued its early season surge. The Thundering Herd remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win at State College Monday, a 1-0 overtime victory at Home over Chambersburg Thursday and a 4-0 victory at home against Waynesboro Saturday.
In that three-game stretch, Lydia Ring scored two goals with two assists, and Sejla Podzic scored three goals and added two assists. Podzic scored Thursday’s game-winning goal in the 85th minute. Goalkeeper Madalyn Brymesser made 16 saves over the three-game stretch, bumping her season shutout total to four.
The Thundering Herd visits Central Dauphin in a game scheduled for Tuesday.
Engle powers Mechanicsburg offense: Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle scored nine goals over three games last week to help the Wildcats improve to 4-1-1 and extend their unbeaten streak to five. Engle, a Liberty commit and an all-state selection last year, scored both goals in Mechanicsburg’s 2-2 tie against visiting Lower Dauphin Monday. She then scored three goals with an assists in a 6-0 Mid-Penn Keystone win at CD East Wednesday and scored four goals in a 5-1 win at Elizabethtown Thursday.
Trinity, Camp Hill remain unbeaten: Like Carlisle, Trinity and Camp Hill kept their perfect records intact. The Shamrocks (5-0-0) defeated Milton Hershey 9-0 Wednesday and topped Bishop McDevitt 2-0 Thursday. Frances Maury scored three goals over the two games, and Juliana Prokop (one save) and Erin Gnall (six saves) recorded the shutouts. The Lions (3-0-0) defeated Susquehanna Township 5-1 Monday and knocked off non-league foe Octorara 2-1 Saturday. Unbeaten Northern (4-0-0) did not play last week.
