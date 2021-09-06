Girls Soccer Notes: Highlights from opening weekend

Red Land opened the girls soccer season with a pair of comfortable victories in the Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern Saturday, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 9-2. The Patriots knocked off the hosts 4-1 before defeating West York 5-1 in the championship game. Courtney Collier, Sydnie Lau, Haylee Holland and Emily Zortman netted two goals each for Red Land. Karli Dacosta completed the scoring, and Hannah Cline made seven total saves in the tournament.
Boiling Springs also reeled in a tournament title, winning the Muhlenberg tournament with a 2-1 win over Kutztown and a 3-1 victory over Eastern York.
Northern roars out of the gate: A between the two rivals improved Northern’s record to 2-0. Goalkeeper Camryn Porter made nine saves in the win one day after the Polar Bears blanked Hempfield 2-0 Friday.
A Shamrock surge: Jess Knaub scored a pair of goals in a 6-0 win for Trinity over host Lancaster Catholic in Saturday’s Diocesan Showcase. Anne Durle, Caroline Cunningham, Frances Maury and Ada Souders also scored one goal each for the Shamrocks.
Two for Taylor: After an 11-goal injury-shortened season in 2020, Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferraro continued her torrid scoring pace in the Colts’ season opener Friday. The junior netted both goals in Cedar Cliff’s 2-1 win over visiting Cedar Crest.
Brymesser blanks Gettysburg: Carlisle opened its season with a shutout win Friday at Gettysburg. Madalyn Brymesser stopped all six Gettysburg shots she faced, and Lydia Ring scored the game’s only goal in the 11th minute.
Eagles split: Cumberland Valley hit the road for a pair of games to open the season. The Eagles topped Altoona 5-4 in a back-and-forth game Friday before falling to North Allegheny 2-0 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal.
Photos: Mechanicsburg at Northern Girls Soccer
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 1
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 2
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 3
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 4
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 5
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 6
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 7
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 8
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 9
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 10
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross