Girls Soccer Notes: Highlights from opening weekend

Red Land opened the girls soccer season with a pair of comfortable victories in the Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern Saturday, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 9-2. The Patriots knocked off the hosts 4-1 before defeating West York 5-1 in the championship game. Courtney Collier, Sydnie Lau, Haylee Holland and Emily Zortman netted two goals each for Red Land. Karli Dacosta completed the scoring, and Hannah Cline made seven total saves in the tournament.

Boiling Springs also reeled in a tournament title, winning the Muhlenberg tournament with a 2-1 win over Kutztown and a 3-1 victory over Eastern York.

Northern roars out of the gate: A between the two rivals improved Northern’s record to 2-0. Goalkeeper Camryn Porter made nine saves in the win one day after the Polar Bears blanked Hempfield 2-0 Friday.

A Shamrock surge: Jess Knaub scored a pair of goals in a 6-0 win for Trinity over host Lancaster Catholic in Saturday’s Diocesan Showcase. Anne Durle, Caroline Cunningham, Frances Maury and Ada Souders also scored one goal each for the Shamrocks.