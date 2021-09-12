Girls Soccer: Milestone wins for Trinity, Boiling Springs, and other notes

Trinity earned an extra reason to celebrate when it topped Middletown in its home opener Tuesday. The 7-0 victory marked the 400th win in program history. Jess Knaub and Ada Souders each scored two goals in the milestone victory, Caroline Cunningham added a goal and an assist, and Erin Gnall made four saves in the shutout.

The Shamrocks (3-0-0) continued their string of success with a 2-1 come-from-behind non-league win over Pequea Valley Thursday. Knaub, who also picked up two assists Tuesday, scored both goals Thursday, including the game-winning tally with six seconds left.

Big win for Bubblers, Brookens: Boiling Springs also notched a milestone victory during the week. After reeling in the Muhlenberg Tournament title to open their season, the Bubblers posted a 5-0 win at Big Spring Wednesday, earning Steve Brookens his 200th win as head coach. Molly Starner scored twice in the milestone win, and Peyton Lubinsky tallied a goal and two assists for the Bubblers (3-1-0), who fell in a 2-1 decision to Greencastle-Antrim Sunday.