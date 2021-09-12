Girls Soccer: Milestone wins for Trinity, Boiling Springs, and other notes

Trinity earned an extra reason to celebrate when it topped Middletown in its home opener Tuesday. The 7-0 victory marked the 400th win in program history. Jess Knaub and Ada Souders each scored two goals in the milestone victory, Caroline Cunningham added a goal and an assist, and Erin Gnall made four saves in the shutout.
The Shamrocks (3-0-0) continued their string of success with a 2-1 come-from-behind non-league win over Pequea Valley Thursday. Knaub, who also picked up two assists Tuesday, scored both goals Thursday, including the game-winning tally with six seconds left.
Big win for Bubblers, Brookens: Boiling Springs also notched a milestone victory during the week. After reeling in the Muhlenberg Tournament title to open their season, the Bubblers posted a 5-0 win at Big Spring Wednesday, earning Steve Brookens his 200th win as head coach. Molly Starner scored twice in the milestone win, and Peyton Lubinsky tallied a goal and two assists for the Bubblers (3-1-0), who fell in a 2-1 decision to Greencastle-Antrim Sunday.
A quartet of wins for Carlisle: Carlisle roared out of the gates through four games this season. The Thundering Herd (4-0-0) have outscored opponents 13-3. Sejla Podzic has paced the Carlisle offense with six goals, and Lydia Ring has factored into the scoring in all four games with one goal and four assists. Ring set up Podzic for the game-winning goal in a 2-1 non-league win at Penn Manor Saturday.
Polar Bears, Goretski find next gear: Like Carlisle, Northern has raced to a 4-0 start, and the Polar Bears have roared on the offensive front, scoring 17 goal. Sophomore forward Liv Goretski has led the scoring charge with a hat trick in a 5-0 win over James Buchanan Wednesday and four goals in Saturday’s 12-0 win over Big Spring. The surge has vaulted Northern to the top of the District Three Class 3A power rankings as of Sunday afternoon.
