Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle earns Keystone Division MVP honors among Mid-Penn all-stars

The Mid-Penn released its list of division all-star teams for girls soccer Monday, naming Mechanicsburg senior Halle Engle the Keystone Division MVP and granting coach of the year honors in the Commonwealth Division to Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger.
Engle netted 50 goals for the Wildcats, who repeated as District 3 Class 3A champions and advanced to the state quarterfinals. She was one of 17 first-team selections from Sentinel-area teams.
Clippinger coached Carlisle to a 16-5 record and the team’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012.
Here is the list of Sentinel-area players recognized as Mid-Penn division all-stars. For the full list, visit the Mid-Penn’s website.
Commonwealth Division
First Team – Emma Ahl, Carlisle, sr., midfield
First Team – Maria Franjicic, Carlisle, jr., forward
First Team – Lydia Ring, Carlisle, sr., midfield
First Team – Taylor Ferraro, Cedar Cliff, jr., forward
First Team – Rylee Fry, Cumberland Valley, jr., forward
First Team – Zayda Crumpton, Red Land, sr., defense
Second Team – Sejla Podzic, Carlisle, sr., forward
Second Team – Emily Wenger, Cedar Cliff, sr., defense
Second Team – Georgia Mantione, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield
Second Team – Ella Wineka, Cumberland Valley, so., midfield
Second Team – Hannah Cline, Red Land, so., goalkeeper
Second Team – Natalie Danner, Red Land, so., forward
Second Team – Lilly Nagy, Red Land, sr., defense
Honorable Menition – Madalyn Brymesser, sr., goalkeeper
Honorable Menition – Maia Iannuzzi, Carlisle, so., forward
Honorable Menition – Alex Thumma, Carlisle, sr., defense
Honorable Menition – Abby Myers, Cedar Cliff, so., defense
Honorable Menition – Kylie Robinson, Cumberland Valley, jr., midfield
Honorable Menition – Ella Steinbrook, Cumberland Valley, sr., forward
Honorable Menition – Carlee Collier, Red Land, so., midfield
Honorable Menition – Zuri Crumpton, Red Land, fr., defense
Keystone Division
First Team – Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg, sr., forward
First Team – Alex Black, Mechanicsburg, fr., defense
Second Team – Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg, jr., defense
Second Team – Julia Mayernick, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield
Second Team – Alayna Williams, Mechanicsburg, sr., forward
Honorable Mention – Molly Kleinert, Mechanicsburg, sr., midfield
Colonial Division
First Team – Molly Starner, Boiling Springs, jr., forward
First Team – Olivia Goretski, Northern, so., forward
First Team – Sydney Waits, Northern, so., midfield
First Team – Kelsey Shoap, Shippensburg, sr., midfield
Second Team – Nancy Soccio, Big Spring, jr., midfield
Second Team – Grace Disque, Boiling Springs, jr., defense
Second Team – Mila Elash, Boiling Springs, sr., goalkeeper
Second Team – Peyton Lubinsky, Boiling Springs, sr., midfielder
Second Team – Jaden Dopp, Northern, jr., defense
Second Team – Soph Lodovici, Northern, jr., midfield
Second Team – Lauren Miller, Shippensburg, sr., defense
Honorable Mention – Makenna Mersch, Big Spring, sr., midfield
Honorable Mention – Ava Wilson, Big Spring, sr., defense
Honorable Mention – Paige Harris, Boiling Springs, jr., defense
Honorable Mention – Emma Surkosky, Boiling Springs, so., defense
Honorable Mention – Rachael Diffenbaugh, Northern, jr., midfield
Honorable Mention – Abby Freese, Northern, fr., midfield
Honorable Mention – Raegan Keys, Northern, sr., forward
Honorable Mention – Stefania Mladenoff, Northern, jr., forward
Honorable Mention – Brynn Weber, Shippensburg, sr., goalkeeper
Capital Division
First Team – Hailey Dobb, Camp Hill, sr., defense
First Team – Margot Kuller, Camp Hill, sr., midfield
First Team – Alexis Erdman, East Pennsboro, sr., defense
First Team – Jess Knaub, Trinity, sr., forward
First Team – Grace Notarfrancesco, so., defense
Second Team – Cathleen Mooney, Camp Hill, fr., midfield
Second Team – Kayla Gellotte, East Pennsboro, so., forward
Second Team – Hannah Strickland, East Pennsboro, so., goalkeeper
Second Team – Kari Powell, Trinity, jr., defense
Honorable Mention – Shelly Williams, Camp Hill, sr., midfield
Honorable Mention – Marisa Colondrillo, Trinity, sr., midfield
Honorable Mention – Erin Gnall, Trinity, sr., goalkeeper
Honorable Mention – Frances Maury, Trinity, so., midfield
Honorable Mention – Ada Souders, Trinity, jr., midfield
