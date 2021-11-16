Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle earns Keystone Division MVP honors among Mid-Penn all-stars

The Mid-Penn released its list of division all-star teams for girls soccer Monday, naming Mechanicsburg senior Halle Engle the Keystone Division MVP and granting coach of the year honors in the Commonwealth Division to Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger.

Engle netted 50 goals for the Wildcats, who repeated as District 3 Class 3A champions and advanced to the state quarterfinals. She was one of 17 first-team selections from Sentinel-area teams.

Clippinger coached Carlisle to a 16-5 record and the team’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012.

Here is the list of Sentinel-area players recognized as Mid-Penn division all-stars. For the full list, visit the Mid-Penn’s website.

Commonwealth Division

First Team – Emma Ahl, Carlisle, sr., midfield

First Team – Maria Franjicic, Carlisle, jr., forward

First Team – Lydia Ring, Carlisle, sr., midfield

First Team – Taylor Ferraro, Cedar Cliff, jr., forward

First Team – Rylee Fry, Cumberland Valley, jr., forward

First Team – Zayda Crumpton, Red Land, sr., defense

Second Team – Sejla Podzic, Carlisle, sr., forward

Second Team – Emily Wenger, Cedar Cliff, sr., defense

Second Team – Georgia Mantione, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield

Second Team – Ella Wineka, Cumberland Valley, so., midfield

Second Team – Hannah Cline, Red Land, so., goalkeeper

Second Team – Natalie Danner, Red Land, so., forward

Second Team – Lilly Nagy, Red Land, sr., defense

Honorable Menition – Madalyn Brymesser, sr., goalkeeper

Honorable Menition – Maia Iannuzzi, Carlisle, so., forward

Honorable Menition – Alex Thumma, Carlisle, sr., defense

Honorable Menition – Abby Myers, Cedar Cliff, so., defense

Honorable Menition – Kylie Robinson, Cumberland Valley, jr., midfield

Honorable Menition – Ella Steinbrook, Cumberland Valley, sr., forward

Honorable Menition – Carlee Collier, Red Land, so., midfield

Honorable Menition – Zuri Crumpton, Red Land, fr., defense

Keystone Division

First Team – Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg, sr., forward

First Team – Alex Black, Mechanicsburg, fr., defense

Second Team – Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg, jr., defense

Second Team – Julia Mayernick, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield

Second Team – Alayna Williams, Mechanicsburg, sr., forward

Honorable Mention – Molly Kleinert, Mechanicsburg, sr., midfield

Colonial Division

First Team – Molly Starner, Boiling Springs, jr., forward

First Team – Olivia Goretski, Northern, so., forward

First Team – Sydney Waits, Northern, so., midfield

First Team – Kelsey Shoap, Shippensburg, sr., midfield

Second Team – Nancy Soccio, Big Spring, jr., midfield

Second Team – Grace Disque, Boiling Springs, jr., defense

Second Team – Mila Elash, Boiling Springs, sr., goalkeeper

Second Team – Peyton Lubinsky, Boiling Springs, sr., midfielder

Second Team – Jaden Dopp, Northern, jr., defense

Second Team – Soph Lodovici, Northern, jr., midfield

Second Team – Lauren Miller, Shippensburg, sr., defense

Honorable Mention – Makenna Mersch, Big Spring, sr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Ava Wilson, Big Spring, sr., defense

Honorable Mention – Paige Harris, Boiling Springs, jr., defense

Honorable Mention – Emma Surkosky, Boiling Springs, so., defense

Honorable Mention – Rachael Diffenbaugh, Northern, jr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Abby Freese, Northern, fr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Raegan Keys, Northern, sr., forward

Honorable Mention – Stefania Mladenoff, Northern, jr., forward

Honorable Mention – Brynn Weber, Shippensburg, sr., goalkeeper

Capital Division

First Team – Hailey Dobb, Camp Hill, sr., defense

First Team – Margot Kuller, Camp Hill, sr., midfield

First Team – Alexis Erdman, East Pennsboro, sr., defense

First Team – Jess Knaub, Trinity, sr., forward

First Team – Grace Notarfrancesco, so., defense

Second Team – Cathleen Mooney, Camp Hill, fr., midfield

Second Team – Kayla Gellotte, East Pennsboro, so., forward

Second Team – Hannah Strickland, East Pennsboro, so., goalkeeper

Second Team – Kari Powell, Trinity, jr., defense

Honorable Mention – Shelly Williams, Camp Hill, sr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Marisa Colondrillo, Trinity, sr., midfield

Honorable Mention – Erin Gnall, Trinity, sr., goalkeeper

Honorable Mention – Frances Maury, Trinity, so., midfield

Honorable Mention – Ada Souders, Trinity, jr., midfield

