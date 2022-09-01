Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg secures first win of the season at home, tops Dallastown 3-1

Mechanicsburg had played well through two matches to start the girls’ soccer season but had nothing to show for it. Not only had they lost both away contests, but the Wildcats had failed to score a goal through the first 160 minutes.

As the clock ticked away the final moments of the first half Thursday evening, it looked like Mechanicsburg was heading into the halftime break with another zero on the scoreboard. But with 38 seconds left, Alayna Williams found Isabelle Putt in front of the net. The freshman redirected the pass with her back heel past a diving keeper to give the Wildcats a badly needed score.

The goal propelled Mechanicsburg to its first win of the season, a 3-1 non-conference victory over Dallastown at Northside Elementary School.

“It’s been tough trying to finish this year,” Williams said. “We’ve had chances, but we haven’t capitalized. It was really great to see that one go in the back of the net and get the momentum we needed.”

Williams added to the Wildcats’ lead in the 47th minute when the junior cleaned up a rebound off the keeper’s hands. With a lot of time left and up 2-0, the hardest lead in soccer according to Mechanicsburg head coach Mike O’Brien, the outcome was never certain.

Dallastown kept pressing to get on the board and finally got a good opportunity 13 minutes later on a Mechanicsburg turnover. Nevalyn Lauer took advantage as she dribbled to her left outside the penalty area and curled a drive into the upper 90.

But the young Mechanicsburg (1-2) squad regrouped and eventually had an answer in the 74th minute. Lena Rudy played a pretty cross to fellow frosh Putt, who finished it for her second goal of the game.

“It’s a great honor to play with this team,” Putt said. “Everyone works so hard. It felt good to get our first one at home.”

The Wildcats defense held Dallastown (0-2) to only five shots, while Mechanicsburg senior keeper Arriel Frey pocketed four saves. The Wildcats of Dallastown had Haley Jamison and Reese Forella combine in net to gather six saves.

“Our results from the first two games definitely didn’t show how we had moved the ball and our effort overall,” Williams said. “To finally get a result that displayed how we’ve been playing is good for us.”

Mechanicsburg returns to action after Labor Day, hosting Palmyra in a Mid-Penn Keystone matchup Tuesday.

“The one thing you can’t teach is effort and intensity,” head coach O’Brien said. “We always have that, so it’s awesome. It makes my job easier. We’re young, and we start a lot of freshmen and sophomores. It’s hard to say that you expect them to do things, but you want them to.”