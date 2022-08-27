Girls Soccer: Maria Franjicic's goal lifts Carlisle to 1-0 win over Mifflin County

Through the first 77 minutes of Saturday morning’s girls soccer opener on the sun-baked Wilson Middle School field, Carlisle forced visiting Mifflin County on its collective heels, applying unrelenting pressure under unrelenting heat, but the Thundering Herd failed to solve Husky goalkeeper Bailey McNitt.

But with 2:47 to play, Carlisle’s Maria Franjicic authored the answer.

The Herd’s senior holding center midfielder lifted a shot from about 20 yards out, over the head of McNitt – a former club teammate – and into the right side of the netting, propelling the Thundering Herd to a 1-0 victory in Mark O’Donnell’s debut as the program’s head coach.

“It was a great shot,” O’Donnell said. “She’s a team leader, one of our captains. That’s the thing that I’m proud of. At the end of the game, when I was asking them to dig deep, the big play came from our all-conference player, a team captain and a senior, kind of showing these girls the way.”

Throughout Saturday’s contest, the Thundering Herd – coming off a trip to last year’s state tournament – controlled possession, racking up 10 corner kicks and 17 shots on goal. They sealed off the midfield line and built chances runs through the middle of the field and down the sidelines, many of them at the feet of senior forward Maia Iannuzzi.

“I really felt like we came out and did the things that I was asking them to do,” O’Donnell said, “which is possess and play our style of soccer. It just hadn’t result in a goal despite all those chances.”

McNitt turned away all seven shots that landed on the Mifflin County frame in the first half and withstood a barrage of Thundering Herd chances in the second half, notably a point-blank shot from Iannuzzi in the 51st minute.

“Bailey keeps us in a lot of games,” said Mifflin County coach Barrett Knepp. “Maybe sometimes we shouldn’t be in them, and that was probably one of them, but she did a fantastic job for us today, and if she can do that all season, we’ll be all right.”

The Huskies (0-1) clanged a shot off the right post on one of their rare chances in the Carlisle third of the field other than that, they mustered a single shot on goal against the Thundering Herd goalkeeping duo of Addey Bolz and Elisabeth Bordner.

“As a coach,” O’Donnell said, “I learned that anything that goes to your goal, if it’s a shot off of somebody’s foot, is nerve-wracking. Even those ones that didn’t seem to be all that close, in a really tight game like today, they made me nervous. But I thought we were superb defensively.”

With key pieces to its midfield and back line intact from a trip to the state tournament a year ago, Carlisle’s main question mark revolved around where team’s offensive production after losing leading scorer Sejla Podzic to graduation.

Saturday morning, staring down the threat of a stalemate, the offense struck.

“We lost a lot of girls who were really important to this program,” Franjicic said. “I think it’s good to know that these younger girls can do it too. That we can come together and fight.”