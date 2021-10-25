Girls Soccer: First-half surge helps Mechanicsburg top West York in District 3 opener

Through about 20 minutes of their District 3 Class 3A girls soccer playoff opener against visiting West York at Northside Elementary Field, Mechanicsburg poked and prodded and threatened the Bulldogs’ defense without cracking the scoreboard.

But when Molly Kleinert lasered a long outlet pass, and Alayna Williams broke through a pair of West York defenders and lined up her shot at 19:53, the floodgates opened.

The No. 4-seeded Wildcats scored five goals in 11:23 to storm ahead of No. 11 West York in an eventual 6-0 victory.

“That was a great attack from the girls,” Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien said. “Something we talk about is when you get on a team, don’t stop, and they do well with that.”

The Wildcats (14-3-2) advance to host Northern — a 5-2 winner over Manheim Central Monday — in Thursday’s quarterfinal at a time to be determined.

Mechanicsburg applied pressure early, but the Bulldogs (11-6-0), making their first district playoff appearance in 10 seasons, withstood it with saves from goalkeeper Rylee Miller, who finished the night with 10 saves.

“Coach Mike always tells us to keep going,” Williams said, “even if we miss, so I think that was really important for us to keep going at it and keep pressuring her.”

Williams kept going and received the pass from Kleinert. She raced past one defender and shrugged away another, and — for a split second — she took a look up at Miller, who stretched her arms to extend her frame in anticipation.

“It was a great ball from Molly,” Williams said. “I just picked my spot and saw the goalie where she was. It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I realized I needed to step up. It was awesome to score that first goal.”

The first led to the second, when Halle Engle scored the first of her three goals Monday by beating a defender in the near corner and slipping a side-angle shot past Miller at 22:01. Less than four minutes later, a run from Mechanicsburg’s Bella Gilliard opened a Wildcat possession that ended with the first of Mia Loran’s two goals, a long-range shot that curved into the net just below the crossbar. Engle and Loran tacked on another pair of goals, the latter coming off a feed from Julia Mayernick, to cap the first half surge.

At the end of the first half, the Wildcats huddled and roared with delight on the sideline.

“We just kept going, kept going, kept going,” O’Brien said. “Once we scored that second one, our confidence really peaked.”

Engle completed the hat trick 5:48 into the second half, but the Bulldogs, with no seniors in the lineup, continued to work while learning from the experience.

“They reset,” West York coach Jack Denney said. “They played their game, and it was much better in the second half as far as us connecting passes and putting things together.”

Before the Wildcats’ scoring surge, their defense, anchored by goalkeeper Ari Frey (five saves), posted its seventh shutout over its last nine games.

“We struggled a bit at times at the beginning of the game,” O’Brien said, “but our defense has been playing lights out as of late.”

In other Class 3A action

Red Land 2, Fleetwood 1: Carlee Collier’s goal in the 61st minute lifted Red Land into Thursday’s quarterfinal round, where the the Patriots (12-6-1) will visit Gettysburg. Red Land had taken a 1-0 lead Monday on Devon Schwab’s goal midway through the first half before the Tigers (10-8-0) tied it on a goal by Leilah Sallee.

