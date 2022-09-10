Girls Soccer: Confident, cohesive Trinity tops East Pennsboro 6-0 in Mid-Penn Capital opener

Saturday morning’s Mid-Penn Capital girls soccer game at East Pennsboro’s Panther Parkway Field began under cloudy skies, but early in the first half, the September sun broke through.

So did the Trinity offense.

Anne Durle scored twice, Frances Maury, Kari Powell and Grace Notarfrancesco added a goal and an assist each, and the Shamrocks sprinted to a 6-0 win over the host Panthers in their conference opener amid an early season surge.

“It’s been better and better each game,” Trinity head coach Terry Mull said. “It’s their communication. That’s what we work on all the time, that teamwork.”

The Shamrocks (1-0, 3-0), runners-up to Bishop McDevitt in the Capital Division race and state quarterfinalists in 2021, used the on-field experience and off-field bonding – which includes hangouts and pasta dinners – to fuel the confidence and cohesion behind their fast start.

“We have really good chemistry,” said Notarfrancesco, a junior center back. “Everyone loves hanging out with each other.”

The chemistry saturated Trinity’s play Saturday. All of the Shamrock goals, sans Powell’s penalty kick in the 25th minute, featured assists.

“I think we’ve been doing better with our passing and stretching the field,” Notarfrancesco said, "and getting passes through. We’re talking more, especially up top, getting our last pass before a goal.”

Notarfrancesco set up Maury’s goal to open the scoring in the 11th minute, slipping a pass between a pair of Panthers that gave Maury an opening to blast in her team-leading fifth goal of the season. Less than four minutes later, Maury paid it forward, teeing up an Anne Durle shot that doubled the lead. On the other side of Powell’s penalty kick, Maury flicked a pass to Caroline Cunningham in the left side of the box, where the junior laced a shot into the top-right corner to extend the lead to 4-0, chasing East Pennsboro goalkeeper Luca Strickland, who turned away six of the 10 shots she faced.

“Luca gave us a good game,” Panthers coach Matt Uhrich said, “and I was really impressed with Emma Bucklen (six saves), the freshman who came in. She kind of stabilized things back there as well. It’s nice to see that we have two goalkeepers that we can rely on moving forward.”

The Panthers (1-1, 2-2) entered Saturday’s contest on a two-game winning streak with shutout victories over Middletown and Big Spring.

“We’re going to take our lumps this year,” Uhrich said, “but we’re also going to give out some lumps. It’s just a matter of gaining experience, and the most important thing with this team is staying positive. It’s keeping that positive culture. When things don’t go your way, it’s coming back the next game and working on improving the little details.”

The Trinity defense, which has kept a clean sheet through its first three games, stymied the Panthers. Powell, the Shamrocks’ center midfielder, and a back line of Abigail Spahr, Notarfrancesco, Ava Loretz and Maya Erby (one assist), held East Pennsboro to one shot on goal that was stopped by keeper Julianna Prokop.

“They don’t panic,” Mull said of her defenders. “They take care of business.”