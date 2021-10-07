Girls Soccer: Central Dauphin blanks Cumberland Valley to remain unbeaten

The Central Dauphin girls soccer team lined up for 11 corner kicks against the Cumberland Valley defense Thursday night at Eagle View Stadium.
The first one made the difference.
Maggie Doherty put a head on a corner-kick offering from Alex Murphy at the six-minute mark and deflected it into the Cumberland Valley net for the game’s first goal in a 2-0 shutout victory for the Rams against their Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals.
The Rams swept Cumberland Valley in a varsity doubleheader. The Central Dauphin boys won Thursday’s first game, 3-1.
“It was a fun night,” said Central Dauphin coach Scott Orner, whose Rams (10-0, 7-0 Commonwealth) remained unbeaten. “Having the boys here, they got the win. We got the win. JV got the win, so it was a good night for CD soccer.”
The CD girls started the night aggressively with the attacking front of Marlie Dickerson, Alex Murphy and Mia Chinapoo.
“They move the ball really well,” Cumberland Valley coach George Gemberling said of the Rams, “and they’re probably the most aggressive team in our league right now, but that comes with having senior leadership and being able to organize everybody the way you need them to be.”
The aggressiveness earned them a corner kick as the game approached the six-minute mark. Murphy rainbowed a ball into the middle of the Cumberland Valley box, where Doherty rose above a defender to punch the ball past goalkeeper Kylie Coulson.
“We’ve been working on set pieces, especially corners, all season,” Doherty said. “Getting a head on the ball in the air is not an easy part of the game, especially for girls, so we’ve been working on that. It felt good to challenge it in the air tonight.”
The Eagles (7-3-2, 6-1-2) found their footing in the second half, generating a pair of chances on Alicia So shots from the wing, but goalkeeper Emma Morin stopped all five shots that came her way for the shutout.
CD’s Ava Parody added a goal in the 75th minute, finishing an initial chance from Murphy to put the game away.
“We’re a little green, having 11 seniors graduate from last year, so getting our mix together took a little longer this season than it has,” Gemberling said, “but I think we were close. I think we struggled a little bit tonight, with some one-on-one stuff, just because they’re loaded. But it was a decent match, I think if we can create more chances the next time around, we might have a better shot of getting on the other side.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross