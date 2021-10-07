Girls Soccer: Central Dauphin blanks Cumberland Valley to remain unbeaten

“We’ve been working on set pieces, especially corners, all season,” Doherty said. “Getting a head on the ball in the air is not an easy part of the game, especially for girls, so we’ve been working on that. It felt good to challenge it in the air tonight.”

The Eagles (7-3-2, 6-1-2) found their footing in the second half, generating a pair of chances on Alicia So shots from the wing, but goalkeeper Emma Morin stopped all five shots that came her way for the shutout.

CD’s Ava Parody added a goal in the 75th minute, finishing an initial chance from Murphy to put the game away.

“We’re a little green, having 11 seniors graduate from last year, so getting our mix together took a little longer this season than it has,” Gemberling said, “but I think we were close. I think we struggled a little bit tonight, with some one-on-one stuff, just because they’re loaded. But it was a decent match, I think if we can create more chances the next time around, we might have a better shot of getting on the other side.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

