Girls Soccer: Camp Hill takes down top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite in District 3 Class A semifinal

LANCASTER — For 67 minutes on Saturday afternoon, the No. 5 Camp Hill girls' soccer team outplayed the top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite side in every facet of the game. Except, as is often the case in soccer, the scoreboard remained unfazed by evidence to the contrary, showing both sides locked in a scoreless battle.

That is until Sophia Shaw and Della Hawkins delivered a pair of rapid-fire goals for the Lions on their way to the 2-0 upset over the Blazers in the District 3 Class A semifinals at Lancaster Mennonite.

The victory propels Camp Hill (12-7-1) into the championship game against Harrisburg Christian on Wednesday evening at Eagle View Stadium on the Cumberland Valley campus. Additionally, the win guarantees the Lions a place in the PIAA State Championships with a first-round match scheduled for November 8.

"We have a younger team, but I think as the season goes on, you play more and more together," Camp Hill head coach Alex Panuccio said. "You develop this chemistry that allows you to learn how to play to each other's strengths and cover for our weaknesses."

From the opening whistle, Camp Hill was the aggressor, showcasing its dynamic offense against an elite Lancaster Mennonite (16-2-1) defense, which had given up only seven goals all season. The Blazers seemed content to bend, not break, on the defensive end, while generating offensive opportunities off the counterattack.

The crossbars and goalposts got a workout, as no less than five combined shots from both sides were denied after striking the frame. The most prominent of these attempts occurred in the 59th minute when Lancaster Mennonite's Ava Brubaker smashed a kick high off the crossbar out of the reach of Camp Hill goalkeeper Sophie Ceo before the ball ricocheted off her back.

"It hit the crossbar, went down, and probably hit the line," Ceo said. "I just jumped on it. I pounced on it so a girl couldn't tap it in."

Camp Hill finally broke through when Shaw played a through ball to a streaking Hawkins. Lancaster Mennonite goalkeeper Darah Kraenbring anticipated the shot, stuffing it, but the rebound came right back to Shaw, who drilled the go-ahead goal into the vacated net.

A little over a minute later, the Blazers let a loose ball lay on the turf until Hawkins cleaned up after maneuvering around her defender in the box. The score marked the first time Lancaster Mennonite had allowed more than one goal in a game all season.

"We know if we're winning balls in the air, it's a matter of time until someone breaks through and scores because we've got the confidence in each other," Hawkins said. "We know if we just connect our passes, it will work. So as a team, I feel like the pressure makes us better."

Camp Hill outshot Lancaster Mennonite 13-5 while generating eight corners.

"I'm so excited," Ceo said. "This is the farthest we've gotten in my high school career. We've lost in this round for the past two years. So winning this is really big for us, and I'm excited to move on and play for states."