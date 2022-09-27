Girls Soccer: Bishop McDevitt tops Trinity for slight edge in Mid-Penn Capital race

Bishop McDevitt and Trinity entered Tuesday night’s girls soccer clash at COBO Field undefeated in Mid-Penn Capital Division play at 5-0. At stake was first place in the division and a leg up on the other squad as the schedule rolled over to the season’s second half.

Behind a strong game in goal from senior keeper Serena Keller, McDevitt prevailed 2-1 over Trinity, handing the Shamrocks their first loss of the season.

The two teams remained scoreless heading into halftime. Trinity controlled most of the play resulting in a lone corner and shot on goal, but McDevitt (10-1, 6-0 Capital) broke through for several rushes. Neither side garnered scoring opportunities inside the penalty area, instead opting for long-range attempts.

The Crusaders’ adjustments during the break paid off immediately, as the forwards got deeper, and the wingers found space down in the corners.

In the 49th minute, McDevitt senior Lindsey Husic lofted a high-arching shot from a tough angle inside the right sideline. Trinity goalkeeper Julianna Prokop reacted but couldn’t deflect the ball, as it sailed over her head into the back corner of the net.

For the first time all year, Trinity (8-1, 5-1) was playing from behind. But the Shamrocks answered the call five minutes later, as Frances Maury headed a pass from her sister Grace off a restart to tally the equalizer.

“They did a really nice job,” Trinity head coach Terry Mull said. “We saw it last night when Lancaster Catholic packed it on us, and it was 0-0 at the half. They took it on themselves and really stepped it up. I’m confident in them.”

As the minutes ticked down, overtime seemed possible until the Crusaders organized a run down the left sideline. Jazmine Bennett played the ball ahead to Cathleen Mooney, who dribbled around an advancing Prokop before punching it in with a little more than 10 minutes to play.

Trinity had opportunities, but Keller proved up to the task between the pipes for McDevitt. She gathered in a free kick from 30 yards out, smothered a point-blank shot off the body of Frances Maury, and barely kept the ball over the line off a corner kick with four minutes left on the clock.

But her best work came in the final 20 seconds, as Frances Maury got through the defense for an open look. Keller dove to her right, corralling the attempt and preserving the victory.

Averaging five goals a game, Trinity was held to a single score for the first time all season. But the Shamrocks’ coach is looking at the positives and knowing this is the type of game they hope to play in the postseason.

“It will pay dividends down the road,” Mull said. “It will make a big difference. It will open people’s eyes.”

Both squads return to action on Thursday to begin the second half of the season. Bishop McDevitt travels to Milton Hershey, while Trinity hosts East Pennsboro.