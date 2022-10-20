Girls Soccer: Bishop McDevitt holds off Trinity to capture 2nd straight Mid-Penn Capital title

HARRISBURG — Whoever planned the Mid-Penn girls’ soccer schedule got lucky or deserves a raise for slotting Bishop McDevitt against Trinity in the last match of the regular season with the Capital Division title on the line.

In their first meeting on Sept. 27, McDevitt dealt Trinity its lone loss of the season when Cathleen Mooney scored with little more than 10 minutes to play to give the Crusaders the 2-1 decision. That outcome, and the two squads’ subsequent winning streaks, set up the decisive match on Thursday evening at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

Behind two first-half goals, McDevitt took the wind out of Trinity’s sails, preserving another 2-1 win. The victory secured a perfect 12-0 division slate and the Crusaders’ second straight Mid-Penn title.

Trinity had the first scoring opportunity of the match 13 minutes in, as Caroline Cunningham dribbled in from the left wing before delivering a shot that clanged off the right goal post.

In the 21st minute, McDevitt’s Mooney pushed the ball down the left sideline before crossing it onto Ada Souders’ foot in the box. The senior wasted little time before shooting it past Trinity keeper Julianna Prokop for the 1-0 Crusaders’ lead.

That’s how it looked like it would remain when the public address announcer began counting down the last 10 seconds of the half. But an errant pass on the Trinity backline was picked off by streaking McDevitt forward Jazmine Bennett. The Crusaders’ leading scorer raced against the clock unimpeded before depositing it low in the corner for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Trinity came out of the break generating numerous scoring opportunities. A free kick from 23 yards out sailed high and long while two separate corners were headed over the crossbar. The Shamrocks finally broke through in the 52nd minute when Frances Maury was taken down in the box by a McDevitt defender. Senior Kari Powell scored on the ensuing penalty kick to cut into the Crusaders’ lead.

But that’s as close as Trinity (14-2, 10-2 Capital) would get as the Crusaders packed it in on the defensive end content to limit the scoring chances with more bodies giving the Shamrocks less space to maneuver.

“We’re going to work on our composure and connecting because this game didn’t show our full potential,” Trinity defender Grace Notarfrancesco said. “We’ll definitely learn from this because we started off lazy and couldn’t move the ball very well. We built up to it, but we need to work on coming out fast and hard.”

In the final minute of play, Trinity had two restarts each from 42 yards out but couldn’t generate a shot before McDevitt cleared the ball to preserve the victory.

“It means more for our seniors,” McDevitt head coach Andrew Rohacek said. “There’s 10 of them, and they worked hard all season. We’ve been building up for this for three years now. It means the world to us, and now it’s time to turn the page and move on to districts.”

The win also locked up the top seed in the Class 3A power rankings for McDevitt. The Crusaders will host York Suburban on Monday. Meanwhile, Trinity has to wait to see how this loss affected its position in the rankings and who its opponent will be Oct. 29 in the Class 2A quarterfinals.