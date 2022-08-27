Girls Soccer: A team-by-team preview for the 2022 season

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (Class 4A)

Coach: Mark O’Donnell

Last year: 17-5-0

Key returning players: Madalyn Brymesser, sr., gk; Maria Franjicic, sr., def; Ryleigh Poole, sr., mid.

Key losses: Sejla Podzic, Lydia Ring, Emma Ahl.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: After one of their best seasons in program history, the Thundering Herd are looking to rekindle a scoring touch with several of last year’s offensive contributors lost to graduation. But they have experienced players whose leadership will help in O’Donnell’s first year at the helm.

Cedar Cliff (Class 4A)

Coach: Nick Hammaker

Last year: 4-13-1

Key returning players: Chloe Herbert, Abbie Martin, Maddie Graf, Taylor Ferraro,

Key losses: Emily Wenger, Sam Reilly, Zoe Gladfelter.

Top newcomers: Bella Coolsen, Olivia Jones, Grace Gabner, Rory Gannon, Rayna Johnson, Charlotte London.

Outlook: Ferraro, who recently committed to Penn, has been one of the Mid-Penn’s top forwards across the last two seasons. The Colts look to build around her all-state capabilities with a mix of returning players and promising newcomers under a new head coach in Hammaker.

Cumberland Valley (Class 4A)

Coach: George Gemberling

Last year: 8-6-3

Key returning players: Ella Wineka, jr., mid; Andrea Nguyen, sr., mid; Rylee Fry, sr., for; Reagan Basehore, sr., def; Madelyn Black, sr., for; Kylie Robinson, jr., mid; Samantha Manns, jr., for; Alicia So, jr., def; Sienna Mans, so., def; Kylie Coulston, sr., gk.

Key losses: Georgia Mantione, KK Ball.

Top newcomers: Kate Collins, so., def; Keirsten Black, so., for; Alex Dreihaup, so., for; Chelsea Coburn, fr., gk.

Outlook: It didn’t take long for last year’s relatively inexperienced Eagles to take flight. With most of the pieces from last year’s district qualifier still intact, the experience and the competition could push Cumberland Valley even further this season.

Red Land (Class 3A)

Coach: Jamie Miller

Last year: 13-8-1

Key returning players: Natalie Danner, jr., for; Zuri Crumpton, so., def; Carlee Collier, jr., mid; Sydnie Lau, jr., mid; Bella Sadler, sr., mid; Autumn Kissinger, jr, def; Jordan Schwab, jr., mid; Haylee Holland, jr., mid; Karli Dacosta, so., Mid; Alena Holloway, so., mid; Emily Zortman, jr., mid; Hannah Clink, jr., gk.

Key losses: Courtney Collier, Zayda Crumpton, Lilly Nagy, Emmie Rinard, Lauryn Trimmer, Devon Schwab.

Top newcomers: Hailey Drust, fr., for; Mackenzie Daldo, fr., for; Charlotte Sadler, fr, def; Caden Edmunds, fr., def; Autumn Frederick, jr., def.

Outlook: The Patriots have momentum after reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2013 last year. With a slew of experienced players returning, Red Land looks forward to the challenge of growing in the Commonwealth Division gantlet.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg (Class 4A)

Coach: Mike O’Brien

Last year: 18-4-2

Key returning players: Julia Mayernick, sr., mid; Ari Frey, sr., gk; Kyra Dillon, sr., mid/def; Alayna Williams, jr., for/mid; Sophia Baldini, sr., mid/for; Mia Loran, jr., mid/for; Emma Stover, sr., mid/for; Alex Black, so., for; Thoula Michaelitch, so., mid/def; Maggie Cicero, so., mid/def.

Key losses: Halle Engle, Molly Kleinert, Madison Michelitch, Bella Gilliard.

Top newcomers: Lena Rudy, fr., for; Isabelle Putt, fr., for; Jocelyn Smith, fr., mid/def; Addison Stover, fr., mid/def; Lauren Lebo, fr., gk.

Outlook: After winning back-to-back district titles in Class 3A, the Wildvats have moved up to Class 4A for the next cycle. With Halle Engle, the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, playing collegiately at Liberty, the Wildcats will need to develop a different brand of goal scoring, but with experience in the midfield, the backfield and at goalkeeper, they have the pieces in place to continue their success.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 2A)

Coach: Matt Kump

Last year: 4-14-0

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: Not reported

Boiling Springs (Class 2A)

Coach: Steve Brookens

Last year: 15-6-0

Key returning players: Molly Starner, sr., mid; Grace Disque, sr., def; Paige Harris, sr., def; Abby Tilton, sr., def; Brinley Croft, sr., def; Sophia Feliz, jr., for; Emma Surkosky, jr., def; Bailee Decker, jr., mid.

Key losses: Peyton Lubinsky, Hailie Stamm, Mila Elash, Ella Gettle, Megan Surkosky.

Top newcomers: Peyton Ellis, sr., for; Riley Tennyson, jr., gk; Ella Garman, so., for; Eden Hacker, so., for; Jordan Nolte, fr., mid; Reese Huges, fr., for/mid; Eva White, fr., for/def.

Outlook: Paced by a career 100-point scorer in Starner, the Bubblers have the speed and the depth to return to the postseason after reaching the district semifinals last year.

Northern (Class 3A)

Coach: Seth Lehman

Last year: 15-5-0

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: not reported

Shippensburg (Class 3A)

Coach: Aaron Powell

Last year: 5-12-0

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: not reported

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class A)

Coach: Alex Panuccio

Last year: 11-5-2

Key returning players, key losses, top newcomers: not reported

East Pennsboro (Class 2A)

Coach: Matt Urich

Last year: 2-15-1

Key returning players: Paelyn Bayer, Luka Strickland, Makenna Smith, Kayla Gelotte.

Key losses: none

Top newcomers: Laney Beigh, Ava Kitner, Rian Hammaker, Ashlyn Bryziak, Ashley Miller.

Outlook: With a younger lineup, the Panthers are looking to come together and grow sooner rather than later. If they do, they could improve from last year and make strides in the Capital Division.

Trinity (Class 2A)

Coach: Terry Mull, 20th season

Last year: 17-5-1

Key returning players: Kari Powell, sr., mid; Grace Notarfrancesco, jr., def; Frances Maury, jr., for; Caroline Cunningham, jr., mid; Anne Durle, jr., mid; Cauley Spahr, sr., mid; Grace Maury, sr., mid; Abby Shull, jr., def.

Key losses: Jess Knaub, Erin Gnall, Marissa Colondrillo, Jordyn Ritter, Apolina Burton, Isabel Shore, Jackie Reninger.

Top newcomers: Emma Kostelac-Lauer, fr., mid.

Outlook: The Shamrocks lost several key contributors from its run to the state quarterfinals a year ago. However, with a strong junior core, experienced upperclassmen and promising newcomers, Trinity has the depth and consistency it needs to remain competitive.