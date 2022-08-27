Girls Soccer: 5 local storylines for the 2022 season

The high school girls soccer regular season kicked off Friday. As local teams open their respective schedules, here are some storylines to follow.

New coaches for Carlisle, Camp Hill and Cedar Cliff

A trio of programs are set to open the regular season with new head coaches in Carliske’s Mark O’Donnell, Camp Hill’s Alex Panuccio and Cedar Cliff’s Nick Hammaker.

O’Donnell, succeeding Greg Clippinger, inherits a Thundering Herd program coming off a 17-win season and its first trip to the state tournament since 2013. He aims pick up where Clippinger left off by leaning on his assistant coaches and some of the Herd’s player leadership to build a cohesive unit.]

Panuccio, a coach at Keystone FC and former Penn State-Harrisburg assistant, brings a new look to the Camp Hill program.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a good program with a lot of history, and I look forward to continuing its winning tradition.”

The Colts are coming off a 4-13-1 campaign a season ago but bring back all-state forward Taylor Ferraro for her senior season. Hammaker, was a Cedar Cliff assistant for the past three seasons.

“I have a good talented group,” he said. “My job is to put them in the right positions and hopefully give them confidence to go out and do it on game days.”

The Herd are scheduled to host Mifflin County Saturday at 11 a.m. while the Colts are scheduled to open at Cedar Crest Tuesday and Lions kick off their campaign in a game scheduled for Sept. 2 at Middletown.

Moving up, moving down

Camp Hill was one of the programs affected by the reshuffling of classifications entering the 2022-23 season. The Lions moved from Class 2A to Class A.

Big Spring and East Pennsboro both moved from Class 3A to Class 2A, and Mechanicsburg, which won the last two District 3 Class 3A titles, moved up to Class 4A.

Wildcats, Shamrocks reload

The move to Class 4A is one of the challenges Mechanicsburg faces in its second year under head coach Mike O’Brien. Another is replacing the production that graduated with Halle Engle, last year’s Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year now lacing up her cleats with Liberty University.

“There’s a big drop-off,” O’Brien said. “We do have a couple players who we think will be impactful coming in. We’re not going to equal what Halle did, but I think we’ll be a different team. We’ll have a different style of play.”

Without Engle, the Wildcats return several other pieces from last year’s district championship and state quarterfinal run, including midfielder Julia Mayernick, who missed the latter part of the postseason with a knee injury, senior goalkeeper Ari Frey, senior midfielder/defender Kyra Dillon and senior midfielder/forward Alayna Williams, who netted 11 goals last year.

Like Mechancisburg, Trinity also reached last year’s state quarterfinal round, falling to Avonworth. The Shamrocks also lost their leading scorer in Jess Knaub but return a core of juniors with varsity experience that includes defenders Grace Notarfrancesco. Forward Frances Maury and midfielders Caroline Cunningham and Anne Durle, as well as senior midfielder Kari Powell, a High Point commit.

Next steps for Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs, Red Land

After successful campaigns in 2021, Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs and Red Land have the pieces in place to continue to build.

The Eagles entered last season with a slew of underclassmen who grew into new roles quickly and helped CV reach the district playoffs. Behind 100-point scorer Molly Starner, the Bubblers reached last year’s District 3 Class 2A semifinals. Starner is among a core group of seniors that includes defenders Grace Disque, Paige Harris, Abby Tilton amd Brinley Croft.

Last fall, Red Land reached the state tournament for the first time since 2013. The Patriots look to build on that momentum with a band that includes junior center midfielder Carlee Collier.

Schedule notes

Games played through Oct. 20 will count toward the District 3 power rankings with the district tournament scheduled to begin Oct. 24, its championship games scheduled between Nov. 2 and Nov. 5, and the PIAA Championships set to begin Nov. 8.