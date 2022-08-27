Girls Soccer: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

Saturday, Aug. 27
NONLEAGUE
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 11:30 a.m.
North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Red Land at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
CCAC
High Point Baptist at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Middletown, 10 a.m.
NONLEAGUE
CD East at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Dover, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
MID-PENN COLONIAL
West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Bulldog Bash
At Big Spring
Matchups TBD
Trojan Cup Tournament
At Chambersburg
Spring Grove vs. Greencastle-Antrim, 9 a.m.
Boiling Springs vs. Chambersburg, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Red Land at State College, 5 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
CCAC
New Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Elco at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 7
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p..m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Mercersburg Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Trinity at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Big Spring at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff at State College, 5 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m
Thursday, Sept. 15
MID-PENN COLONIAL
West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
West Shore Christian at Fannett Metal, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Dover, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept.16
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Mount Calvary Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.
West Shore Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
MID-PENN COLONIAL
West Perry at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
CCAC
Mount Calvary Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
NONLEAGUE
Northern at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
NONLEAGUE
Camp Hill at Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Eastern York at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Lancaster County Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
NONLEAGUE
Red Lion at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.
NONLEAGUE
Carlisle at Ephrata, 10 a.m.
Harrisburg Academy at West Shore Christian, 11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
CCAC
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
CCAC
West Shore Christian at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 8 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
CCAC
Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Chistian, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
NONLEAGUE
Hempfield at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Camp Hill at Mount Calvary, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
NONLEAGUE
Biglerville at Shippensburg, 10 a.m.
Carlisle at Waynesboro, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Milton Hershey at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Greencastle at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Harrisburg Academy at Mercersburg Academy, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Lancaster Mennonite at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Wyomissing at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 8 p.m.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
MID-PENN COLONIAL
James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
A glance at the daily high school girls tennis schedule for local teams.