Girls Soccer: 2022 schedule for Sentinel-area teams

Mechanicsburg Elco 10

Mechanicsburg's Ari Frey scores during penalty kicks in the 2021 District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final against Elco at Hersheypark Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Saturday, Aug. 27

NONLEAGUE

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 11 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northern, 11:30 a.m.

North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, 5:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

CCAC

High Point Baptist at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Middletown, 10 a.m.

NONLEAGUE

CD East at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Dover, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

MID-PENN COLONIAL

West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Bulldog Bash

At Big Spring

Matchups TBD

Trojan Cup Tournament

At Chambersburg

Spring Grove vs. Greencastle-Antrim, 9 a.m.

Boiling Springs vs. Chambersburg, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Red Land at State College, 5 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

New Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 5 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Elco at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 7

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p..m.

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mercersburg Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Trinity at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Big Spring at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff at State College, 5 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 7 p.m

Thursday, Sept. 15

MID-PENN COLONIAL

West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

West Shore Christian at Fannett Metal, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Dover, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept.16

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Mount Calvary Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.

West Shore Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Northern at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

MID-PENN COLONIAL

West Perry at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.

CCAC

Mount Calvary Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

NONLEAGUE

Northern at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

NONLEAGUE

Camp Hill at Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Eastern York at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster County Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

NONLEAGUE

Red Lion at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

NONLEAGUE

Carlisle at Ephrata, 10 a.m.

Harrisburg Academy at West Shore Christian, 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Northern at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

CCAC

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

CCAC

West Shore Christian at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 8 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

CCAC

Harrisburg Christian at West Shore Chistian, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

NONLEAGUE

Hempfield at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Camp Hill at Mount Calvary, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

NONLEAGUE

Biglerville at Shippensburg, 10 a.m.

Carlisle at Waynesboro, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Milton Hershey at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

New Covenant Christian at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Greencastle at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Academy at Mercersburg Academy, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Wyomissing at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 8 p.m.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 6:45 p.m.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

South Western at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at Belleville Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

MID-PENN COLONIAL

James Buchanan at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

