Girls Soccer: 100 career goals for Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle and other local notes
Northern Mechanicsburg Girls 6

Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle, front, attempts a shot at the goal as Northern's Sophia Goretski chases her during the first half of their game Sept. 4 at Northern High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle continued her torrid first-half scoring pace, eclipsing the 100-goal mark for her career Monday in a 5-4 loss to Mifflin County.

At the end of the week, Engle – a 2020 All-State selection and a Liberty University commit – scored 26 goals with five assists for the Wildcats (7-3-2) this season. Mechanicsburg bounced back from Monday’s loss with a 3-0 win against Waynesboro Wednesday and a 5-0 decision over East Pennsboro Saturday.

Trinity’s Knaub nets milestone: Trinity senior Jessica Knaub also reached a career milestone last week, collecting her 100th point in a 2-1 win over Middletown Tuesday. With the Shamrocks trailing 1-0, Knaub scored both goals in the comeback victory. Knaub added an assist in Trinity’s 2-1 win over Boiling Springs Thursday. The Shamrocks ( ), who finished the week at No. 4 in the District Three Class 2A power rankings, registered their fourth consecutive win Saturday with a 9-0 decision against Milton Hershey.

Starner hits scoring mark: Boiling Springs’ Molly Starner also notched her 100th career point in a four-goal, two-assist effort in an 8-0 win against Big Spring Wednesday. Starner also scored a goal for the Bubblers (8-2-0, No. 3 in Class 2A) in the loss to Trinity Thursday.

Eagles walk a tightrope: Close contests have defined the middle stages of Cumberland Valley’s season. The Eagles (6-2-2) have played four consecutive games decided by one goal or fewer. After defeating Chambersburg 2-1 Sept 23, the Eagles topped Carlisle 1-0 Monday on a Rylee Fry goal before a scoreless tie against Red Land Wednesday and a 1-1 draw with Lower Dauphin Thursday.

