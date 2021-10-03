Girls Soccer: 100 career goals for Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle and other local notes

Mechanicsburg’s Halle Engle continued her torrid first-half scoring pace, eclipsing the 100-goal mark for her career Monday in a 5-4 loss to Mifflin County.

At the end of the week, Engle – a 2020 All-State selection and a Liberty University commit – scored 26 goals with five assists for the Wildcats (7-3-2) this season. Mechanicsburg bounced back from Monday’s loss with a 3-0 win against Waynesboro Wednesday and a 5-0 decision over East Pennsboro Saturday.

Trinity’s Knaub nets milestone: Trinity senior Jessica Knaub also reached a career milestone last week, collecting her 100th point in a 2-1 win over Middletown Tuesday. With the Shamrocks trailing 1-0, Knaub scored both goals in the comeback victory. Knaub added an assist in Trinity’s 2-1 win over Boiling Springs Thursday. The Shamrocks ( ), who finished the week at No. 4 in the District Three Class 2A power rankings, registered their fourth consecutive win Saturday with a 9-0 decision against Milton Hershey.

Starner hits scoring mark: Boiling Springs’ Molly Starner also notched her 100th career point in a four-goal, two-assist effort in an 8-0 win against Big Spring Wednesday. Starner also scored a goal for the Bubblers (8-2-0, No. 3 in Class 2A) in the loss to Trinity Thursday.