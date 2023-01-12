Girls Basketball: East Pennsboro takes down Mid-Penn Capital-leading Trinity and other notes

East Pennsboro’s girls basketball team had lost four straight games heading into Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Capital Division game against first-place Trinity. The fourth loss – a 41-40 setback at Camp Hill Tuesday – marked what head coach Tyler Smith called a “lowest of low points” for the program in his second year at the helm.

But the Panthers rallied, taking all their frustrations and disappointments and turning them into a 49-45 victory over the Shamrocks in Enola.

“Everybody had a moment tonight,” Smith said over the phone. “It kind of signaled where we are as a program with everyone building on what the others were doing.”

The contributions for the Panthers (2-10, 2-5 Capital) included 11 points from sophomore forward Irys Kline and nine each from freshman guard Rian Hammaker and senior forward Nicole Purnell, who scored eight points in the first quarter to give East Penn a 12-9 lead.

The Panthers never gave it up.

Each of East Pennsboro’s last four losses had been decided by seven points or fewer. The one-point decision to Camp Hill Tuesday saw the Panthers tie the game late before losing it on a Lion free throw.

“It was the most heartbreaking of losses,” Smith said, “because we felt like we handed it away.”

At the same time Tuesday, the Shamrocks (7-4, 6-1) were rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit to claim a two-point win over Bishop McDevitt in a game between the top two teams in the division.

Wednesday, trailing the Panthers 23-17 at the break, Trinity threatened once again with a 3-pointer from Natalie Freed, who led all scorers with 12 points, and two from Emma Kostelac-Lauer.

But East Penn held on with its free-throw shooting. The Panthers went to the foul line 21 times in the fourth quarter. They made 12 of the attempts to keep the Shamrocks at bay.

“We hit some big free throws at the end of the game,” Smith said, “just to be in a position to hold on to the lead.”

The Panthers look to capitalize on their Capital Division momentum Friday when they welcome Middletown Friday. Meanwhile, Trinity is scheduled to host Steelton-Highspire.

Bubblers beat Hanover

Boiling Springs, which held on for a four-point win over East Pennsboro Friday, has not lost since. The Bubblers received a forfeit win over Steel-High Tuesday and picked up a 39-29 nonleague win at Hanover Wednesday night. Molly Kimmel paced the Bubblers (6-6, 3-3 Capital) with a 10-point performance, and Quonna McCarren helped Boiling Springs put the game away by scoring five of her eight points in the fourth quarter.

The Bubblers, who won six games last season, look to top that total and extend their winning streak to four when they host Camp Hill Friday.

Northern’s streak ends

Northern had extended its season-best winning streak to six games with a 53-7 win over Gettysburg Tuesday but saw it come to an end with a 49-48 nonleague loss at York Catholic Wednesday. The Irish (7-3) had also held an opponent to single digits Tuesday, defeating Littlestown 54-8.

The Polar Bears (11-2) look to reset and return to the win column when they host Greencastle-Antrim in a Mid-Penn Colonial showdown Friday. The Blue Devils (12-0, 7-0) were the only other team to top Northern this season, earning a 41-4-0 decision Dec. 13 in Greencastle. The top two teams in the Colonial Division were also the top two teams in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings as of Wednesday night.

Bounce-back wins for Eagles, Wildcats

In Tuesday’s slate, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg jumped back into the win column. The Eagles (7-5, 4-2 Commonwealth) snapped a three-game skid with a 69-40 win at Harrisburg. Jill Jekot (12 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double for CV while Alexa Holcomb netted 16 points to lead all sorers. Holcomb, a senior guard, compiled 34 points over her last three games after scoring 38 total in her previous nine outings.

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg responded from a 55-37 loss at Mifflin County Friday with a 37-26 win at home over Palmyra Tuesday. Freshman guard Maycee Yanoski scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the third quarter, and senior forward Gracen Nutt made all four of her fourth-quarter free throws to join her in double figures with 10 points for the Wildcats (10-3, 4-3). Maddue Henry led all scorers with 12 points for the Cougars (3-9, 2-5).

Mechanicsburg stays on its home court Friday to host Milton Hershey in a Mid-Penn Keystone contest.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 36, Carlisle 24

Cumberland Valley 69, Harrisburg 40

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 38, Red Land 16

Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 26

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan 70, Big Spring 43

Northern 53, Gettysburg 7

Shippensburg 63, West Perry 44

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 2, Steel-High 0 (SH forfeit)

Camp Hill 41, East Pennsboro 40

Trinity 40, Bishop McDevitt 38

Wednesday's scores

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 49, Trinity 45

Nonleague

York Catholic 49, Northern 48

Boiling Springs 39, Hanover 29

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

