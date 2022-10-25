Elizabethtown's Witters scores golden goal in girls soccer playoff opener against Mechanicsburg

ELIZABETHTOWN—Mechanicsburg and Elizabethtown each had their opportunities in regulation of their matchup Tuesday, with both squads registering a handful of high-danger scoring changes. Those chances even included a penalty kick for each team.

None of those chances came with a finish, though, and when overtime came it seemed as if the extra sessions between the well-matched teams could stretch long into the night — an idea that the Bears quickly dismissed.

No. 5 Elizabethtown made sure the night’s prettiest play would be the final play, as the Bears’ Jena Witters buried a shot just 1:57 into the first overtime to lift Elizabethtown to a 1-0 victory over No. 12 Mechanicsburg in a District 3 Class 3A girls soccer first-round game at Elizabethtown High School.

The game-winner, set up by Lily Heistand and started at midfield by Danielle Bruno, advanced Elizabethtown to Saturday’s quarterfinal round against No. 4 Penn Manor. The Wildcats, district champions last season in Class 3A, were eliminated with the loss.

“All season long, that’s a play that’s been working for us, but the last couple of games it hasn’t,” Elizabethtown coach Mark Brown said. “It just hasn’t been clicking. So, better late than never. It happened at the right time.”

The quick finish was in marked contrast to the regulation period, when organization past the midfield was tough to come by for both squads. It left both teams wondering when something would finally come together.

“We had rebounds off their keeper numerous times, we had corner kicks, we had serves in the box,” Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien said. “It’s not getting that little touch, that one extra touch you can make, one clean touch. It wasn’t for lack of effort. Final-third is tough, and we’re a little banged up.”

The keepers, Mechanicsburg’s Arriel Frey and Elizabethtown’s Keegan Miller, saw work early, making solid saves within the first 15 minutes. Both teams proceeded with caution during the feeling-out period, though, and the chances slowed throughout the remainder of the half. One last burst came when Miller had to range out to stop a Mechanicsburg break in the final 10 seconds, with her defenders clearing the ball from the goal line following a ricochet.

“It’s two good teams,” Brown said. “Mechanicsburg is a good team that’s solid, experienced, and well coached. Both sets of players started the game to not lose it. That fed their feet, and with that comes over-caution.”

The second half saw Frey make her best save 10 minutes in, but again the chances were far between until a wild sequence with roughly 15 minutes in regulation. First, Mechanicsburg was awarded a penalty kick following a handball in the box. After the shot went high, Elizabethtown was awarded a penalty kick 45 seconds later when a Bears player was fouled in the box at the other end. That shot went wide, and regulation’s best chance for a winner passed without a goal.

One opening was all the Bears needed in the extra session, when a loose ball at midfield led within seconds to the abrupt ending.

“Their effort is always great,” O’Brien said. “I think all our losses but one are by one goal, so our record is not really indicative of the productive season that we had. We’ve had highs and lows, and this one stings now. They’re upset today, but we realized that we still competed and we still battled.”