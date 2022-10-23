District 3 Soccer: 7 local storylines as postseason play begins

The District 3 soccer playoffs are set to kick off with first-round games in Class 3A and Class A scheduled for Monday and run through championship games for each of the four classifications scheduled for Nov. 2-5 at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Field.

Before play begins, here’s a look at some of the storylines featuring the 14 local teams set to embark on their postseason journeys.

New territory for reigning champions

The Camp Hill boys and Mechanicsburg girls captured District 3 titles in dramatic fashion in 2021. The Lions outlasted Tulpehocken with a 2-1 overtime victory for the Class A crown while the Wildcats edged Elco in penalty kicks for their second straight Class 3A title after going scoreless through 100 minutes in the Class 3A championship game.

Both Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg moved up in classification after the PIAA’s latest enrollment-based adjustment in the offseason, and both have qualified for the postseason in their respective playoff fields. Camp Hill (10-7-1) earned the No. 5 seed in the daunting Class 2A bracket, earning a first-round bye and a quarterfinal match with No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (12-3) in Saturday’s quarterfinals of the 10-team field. The Wildcats (11-7) earned the No. 12 spot in the 16-team Class 4A bracket, drawing a trip to No. 5 Elizabethtown (13-3) in Tuesday’s first round. Mechanicsburg went 1-1 in a pair of regular-season games against Class 4A playoff teams, defeating No. 8 Dallastown 3-1 and dropping a 2-1 decision to Penn Manor, a potential opponent in the quarterfinals.

Notable nemeses for Trinity, Northern

The Trinity girls earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A tournament, advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals with a bye and awaiting the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between No. 8 Eastern York (7-8) and No. 9 East Pennsboro (9-7). The Shamrocks (14-2) have gone undefeated outside of one opponent, Bishop McDevitt, which dispatched Trinity in a pair of Mid-Penn Capital games for the division title. With the Crusaders occupying the top spot in the Class 3A field, Trinity’s obstacles in Class 2A include No. 2 Wyomissing (16-1), the defending Class 2A champion, and No. 3 Elco (11-4-2), last year’s District 3 runner-up.

In the current Class 3A field, Northern (16-1-1) checks as the No. 3 seed. The Polar Bears went 0-1-1 against Greencastle-Antrim and 16-0 against everyone else. The Blue Devils (16-1-1), whose only loss came against Trinity, have the No. 4 seed and could only face Northern in the championship or third-place game and could face No. 5 Red Land (12-4-4) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

A first-round rematch

A 2021 postseason run for the Mechanicsburg boys ended with a 2-1 loss to Ephrata in the Class 4A first round. As the No. 8 seed, the Wildcats (12-5-1) have a chance to return the favor when they host the No. 9 Mountaineers (12-5) in the first round Tuesday. During the regular season, Mechanicsburg went 2-0 against teams from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, defeating McCaskey and Warwick.

Momentum for East Pennsboro girls

Punching their collective ticket to the district tournament for the first time since 2018, the East Pennsboro girls ended the longest playoff drought among the local qualifiers. The Panthers (9-7) earned the No. 9 spot in the Class 2A girls field with a first-round game against Eastern York scheduled for Monday. They clinched their playoff berth with a 3-2 overtime win against Mechanicsburg in the regular-season finale Thursday. Rian Hammaker scored two goals, including the game-winning tally that sent the Panthers to the postseason.

Recent champions face off early

Winning their first district title in 2020, the Northern boys missed the playoffs in 2021. After their rebuilding year, the Polar Bears have reloaded, earning the No. 8 seed (15-3) in Class 3A. Their opponent for Monday’s 5 p.m. first-round game has a championship pedigree of its own. No. 9 Lower Dauphin (11-6-1) won titles from 2015-17 and another in 2019. One of the district’s recent champions will not make it past the first round.

Consistency for CV

The Cumberland Valley programs have been two of District 3’s most consistent this century. The Eagle boys have rattled off seven straight first-round victories. Meanwhile, a first-round loss to Ephrata last year marked the first time the CV girls failed advanced to at least the quarterfinals since 2007. Seeded third, the Eagle boys (11-4-2) host No. 14 Conestoga Valley (7-7-2) in Tuesday’s first round while the No. 6 Eagle girls (9-3-2) draw No. 11 Governor Mifflin (12-7-1).

Hungry Bobcats

Seeded No. 2 in Class A, the West Shore Christian boys (16-2) have never reached a District championship game. The Bobcats -- who went 15-1 in the regular season and advanced to the semifinals of the CCAC playoffs – have a chance to return to the semifinals for the fourth time overall. They open the playoffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. at West Shore Stadium with a quarterfinal game against either Kutztown (12-6) or New Covenant Christian (9-7). The No. 9 West Shore Christian girls (9-6-1) open the playoffs Monday in a Class A first-round game at No. 9 Tuplehocken (6-10-2). The Bobcats have never advanced past the district quarterfinals.