District 3 Girls Soccer: Trinity, Wyomissing to face off for Class 2A crown

How they got here: The top-seeded Shamrocks advanced through the bracket with a pair of 3-0 wins, knocking off No. 9 East Pennsboro in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Susquenita in the semifinals. The Spartans blasted Millersburg 7-1 in the quarterfinals and topped Berks Catholic 3-1 in the semifinals.
What’s next?: Both teams have qualified for the PIAA Championships. The winner draws the District 4 runner-up while the losing team faces the District 1/District 12 regional champion in Tuesday’s first round.
Number to know: 6. The Shamrocks have a half-dozen district championships displayed in their trophy case, second only to Cumberland Valley (16). Wyomissing has three, including back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.
Player to watch: Grace Notarfrancesco. An anchor for the Shamrocks’ back line, the freshman has also helped push the Trinity attack forward. She registered an assist in the quarterfinals and scored a goal off a set piece in the semifinals.
Additional notes: The Shamrocks and Spartans faced off in last year’s district playoffs with the Spartans taking a 3-1 decision in the Class 2A semifinals. … Trinity’s Kari Powell and Frances Maury have scored in each of the Shamrocks’ first two playoff games. … The Shamrocks last played for a district championship in 2016, having lost three straight semifinals before Wednesday. They are 6-1 in district title games with the lone loss coming in 2013.
