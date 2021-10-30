 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District 3 Girls Soccer: Swcond-half powers Boiling Springs to win over Brmudian Springs

  • 0
Soccer 1.JPG

A pair of goals in the first six minutes of the second half helped Boiling Springs pull away from Bermudian Springs and into the District 3 semifinals with a 4-2 Class 2A quarterfinal win Saturday at Ecker Field.

The No. 3 Bubblers (15-4-0) are scheduled to face No. 2 Bishop McDevitt in a semifinal game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at McDevitt’s Rocco-Ortenzio Stadium.

With Boiling Springs holding on to a 1-0 lead through the first 40 minutes, Megan Surkosky started the second-half scoring for the Bubblers, taking a Miolly Starner feed and slipping it past Barmudian Springs goalkeeper Payton Feeser at 43:36. Less than two minutes later, Starner added a blast from outside of the box that found the net to add to the lead.

“We always want them to start the second half as if it’s a 0-0 game,” said Boiling Springs coach Steve Brookens, “and we’ve got to play hard. I think coming out and getting those two goals quick in the second half sort of got us in the comfort zone.”

District 3 Boys Soccer: Boiling Springs pulls away from Pequea Valley in quarterfinal

At 59:13, Boiling Springs’ Peyon Lubinsky pushed the Bubblers even further into their comfort zone with her second goal of the game.

The No. 6 Eagles I14-3-0) cut the lead in half, with goals from Bailey Oehmig and Jamylett Lua in the final six minutes of play.

People are also reading…

“I think we sort of checked out in a way and just relaxed a little bit,” Brookens said. “They played hard to the final whistle, which is the way it should be.”

In Class 2A

Trinity 2, Eastern York 1: Jessica Knaub scored both goals for the Shamrocks (15-3-1), including the go-ahead in the 62nd minute, to secure a semifinal date with top-seeded Wyomissing, which defeated Camp Hill Saturday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trinity captures District 3 Class A cross country title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News