District 3 Girls Soccer: Swcond-half powers Boiling Springs to win over Bermudian Springs

A pair of goals in the first six minutes of the second half helped Boiling Springs pull away from Bermudian Springs and into the District 3 semifinals with a 4-2 Class 2A quarterfinal win Saturday at Ecker Field.
The No. 3 Bubblers (15-4-0) are scheduled to face No. 2 Bishop McDevitt in a semifinal game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at McDevitt’s Rocco-Ortenzio Stadium.
With Boiling Springs holding on to a 1-0 lead through the first 40 minutes, Megan Surkosky started the second-half scoring for the Bubblers, taking a Miolly Starner feed and slipping it past Barmudian Springs goalkeeper Payton Feeser at 43:36. Less than two minutes later, Starner added a blast from outside of the box that found the net to add to the lead.
“We always want them to start the second half as if it’s a 0-0 game,” said Boiling Springs coach Steve Brookens, “and we’ve got to play hard. I think coming out and getting those two goals quick in the second half sort of got us in the comfort zone.”
“I think we sort of checked out in a way and just relaxed a little bit,” Brookens said. “They played hard to the final whistle, which is the way it should be.”
In Class 2A
Trinity 2, Eastern York 1: Jessica Knaub scored both goals for the Shamrocks (15-3-1), including the go-ahead in the 62nd minute, to secure a semifinal date with top-seeded Wyomissing, which defeated Camp Hill Saturday.