District 3 Girls Soccer: Swcond-half powers Boiling Springs to win over Bermudian Springs

A pair of goals in the first six minutes of the second half helped Boiling Springs pull away from Bermudian Springs and into the District 3 semifinals with a 4-2 Class 2A quarterfinal win Saturday at Ecker Field.

The No. 3 Bubblers (15-4-0) are scheduled to face No. 2 Bishop McDevitt in a semifinal game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at McDevitt’s Rocco-Ortenzio Stadium.

With Boiling Springs holding on to a 1-0 lead through the first 40 minutes, Megan Surkosky started the second-half scoring for the Bubblers, taking a Miolly Starner feed and slipping it past Barmudian Springs goalkeeper Payton Feeser at 43:36. Less than two minutes later, Starner added a blast from outside of the box that found the net to add to the lead.

“We always want them to start the second half as if it’s a 0-0 game,” said Boiling Springs coach Steve Brookens, “and we’ve got to play hard. I think coming out and getting those two goals quick in the second half sort of got us in the comfort zone.”

At 59:13, Boiling Springs’ Peyon Lubinsky pushed the Bubblers even further into their comfort zone with her second goal of the game.

The No. 6 Eagles (14-3-0) cut the lead in half, with goals from Bailey Oehmig and Jamylett Lua in the final six minutes of play.

“I think we sort of checked out in a way and just relaxed a little bit,” Brookens said. “They played hard to the final whistle, which is the way it should be.”

In Class 2A

Trinity 2, Eastern York 1: Jessica Knaub scored both goals for the Shamrocks (15-3-1), including the go-ahead in the 62nd minute, to secure a semifinal date with top-seeded Wyomissing, which defeated Camp Hill Saturday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

