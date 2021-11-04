District 3 Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg tops Elco in PKs, repeats as Class 3A champion

HERSHEY — Mechanicsburg goalkeeper Ari Frey lunged to her right, smothering Elco’s final attempt to extend the decisive round of penalty kicks at the conclusion of a marathon District 3 Class 3A girls soccer championship game Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium and drawing a roar from the sizeable contingent of maroon and white-clad supporters bouncing on the bleachers.

For a few seconds, everything went still, from the referees to the players lined up on the field to the boarded-up fencing around the scoreboard at the stadium’s north end to the flashing amusement park rides nestled in the distance.

Once the finality settled in, the cheering from the bleachers grew louder. The rest of the Mechanicsburg players poured onto the field, embracing their teammates and, moments later, lifting the District 3 trophy for the second time in as many seasons thanks to a 0-0 (3-2 PKs) victory on a cool, crisp evening.

“It feels great,” Frey said with a gold medal around her neck reflecting the stadium’s trademark tower lights. “Back-to-back district champs. At the beginning of the season, it wasn’t really in our minds that we’d make it this far, so we’re just grateful and happy to be here.”

After both teams played 80 regulation minutes of scoreless soccer and an extra 30 minutes of overtime, Frey gave the No. 4-seeded Wildcats (17-3-2) the edge in five rounds of penalty kicks, stopping a pair of Elco shots, watching another hit the post, and scoring as Mechanicsburg’s fourth shooter. Halle Engle and Alayna Williams also scored on their attempts.

“The first one was definitely relief when she hit the post,” Frey said. “It’s definitely a nervous thing for any goalkeeper to go through. I just tried to keep my spirits up, and I knew I had my whole team behind me.”

Before the penalty kicks began, Frey and Elco goalkeeper Samantha Nelson walked shoulder to shoulder toward the goal at the north end of the stadium. They shared a fist bump and words of encouragement with the fate of the district championship game resting on their shoulders.

Through 110 minutes of play, both goalkeepers had held the upper hand against the opposing offenses. Frey had made seven saves, including one on a diving stop against a curling shot from the foot of Elco’s Carsyn Boyer in the 28th minute. Nelson, the busier of the two keepers, turned away 14 Mechanicsburg shots, most of them from outside and most of them from Halle Engle, who entered the game with 47 goals in her senior season.

“She’s just good enough that if she gets half a step, you’re in trouble,” said Elco coach Derek Fulk, “but I thought our back line played fantastic and, obviously, Sam was unbelievable.”

At the other end, Mechanicsburg’s back line, including three freshmen in Alexandra Black, Thoula Michelitch and Maggie Cicero, kept the No. 2 Raiders (16-4-0) at bay in the battle between the last two district champions.

“They have the confidence now when they step on the field,” Mechanicsburg coach Mike O’Brien said of his freshmen backs. “The leadership from the older players has been great. They’ve just been following right along. This is great for those freshmen and all the younger players as well. It’s nice for them to step up.”

The Wildcats team that lifted the trophy and posed for pictures looked radically different from the one that had captured Mechanicsburg’s first district title a year earlier. Fifteen players had graduated, and O’Brien, along with his staff, hustled to install a new system and familiarize themselves with the players after he was hired mere weeks before the regular season.

The regular season featured an inconsistent 5-3-2 start and injuries to key players, but the Wildcats found their stride. Thursday’s triumph was the team’s 12th straight victory, and it sets them up as the top seed from District 3 heading into the state tournament scheduled to begin Tuesday with a first-round match against the District 12 runner-up at a site and time to be determined.

“It’s awesome for the girls to come here and fight through adversity,” O’Brien said, “especially early on in the season. I’m very proud of them and they way they responded. It’s just awesome.”

