District 3 Girls Soccer: Iannuzzi's goal lifts Carlisle to win over Exeter in playoff opener

Maia Iannuzzi poked a loose ball into the net for the golden goal at the 10:23 mark of the first overtime to give Carlisle a 1-0 overtime victory in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A tournament over a game Exeter squad at Ken Millen Stadium Tuesday night.

“Alex Thumma played a great through ball after winning a challenge,” said Iannuzzi. “I turned and saw the keeper and was able to toe poke it past her. I was so eager to score tonight and channeled all my energy into that final goal.”

The Herd advance to a quarterfinal-round game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Penn Manor, a 3-1 winner over Northeastern Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Carlisle improved its record to 16-3, reaching 16 wins in a season for the first time in more than a decade.

The two teams went toe to toe throughout Tuesday's match with both defenses and goalkeepers up to the task. Each team had clear scoring chances but didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Iannuzzi had the best chance in the opening half, as Addysen Fitzgerald sent her in alone with a pass. She saw the keeper and beat her, but the ball hit the right goal post and deflected off to the left, where nobody was there to poke it home.

No. 13 Exeter (12-8) had a couple of opportunities from top scorers Marina Messner and Taylor Mentzer, but Herd keeper Madalyn Brymesser was able to keep the ball in front of her and make the saves. The most dangerous chance for the Eagles was a last-second cross that deflected off the top of the crossbar and went out of play at the end of regulation.

Sejla Podzic and Lydia Ring combined for several key chances for the Herd, but their shots were blocked by defenders, saved by the keeper or sailed over the top of the net.

Marissa Bowles was a key defender, making seven saves on Herd shots.

One of the keys for the Herd defense all season has been center back Maria Franjicic, who continued to anchor Carlisle defensively, and Aliah Ring spent the entire game shadowing Messner and Mentzer.

“I owe a lot to Clip (coach Greg Clippinger) because he has been my coach since seventh grade and has always drilled into my mind patience, patience and to stay an arm’s length away and not over commit," Franjicic said. "Maddy (Brymesser) is probably the best goalkeeper that I have ever seen behind me. Aliah (Ring) did really well and was very patient with her and stayed with her.”

“The kids really hung in there tonight,” Eagle coach Charles Messner said. “It was a tough loss, but we played a tough schedule in our league. They (Carlisle) are a very good team.”

“We had some good opportunities, but just didn’t finish early,” Clippinger said. “I thought Aliah did a great job tonight, I thought Addy (Fitzgerald) played well. Maria (Franjicic) is one of the best defenders in the league and one of the best I have ever coached. Maddy (Brymesser) was very sure-handed in the goal. We won a playoff game in 2018, so this is new for these kids.”

Ephrata 2, Cumberland Valley 1: A second-half goal from the Mountaineers broke a 1-1 tie and sent Ephrata into Saturday's quarterfinal round. Sam Manns netted the lone goal for the Eagles in their season-ending loss.

