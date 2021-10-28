District 3 Girls Soccer: Halle Engle drives Mechanicsburg to quarterfinal win over Northern

There's an adage in sports that cream rises to the top. The best players make the winning plays when their seasons are on the line.

It's a position Halle Engle has been in too numerous to count over the last four years for Mechanicsburg. So it was no surprise to see the senior make the difference yet again, as Engle tallied two goals and an assist, leading the Wildcats over Northern 3-0 in District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal action on Thursday night at Northside Elementary.

The offensive outburst gives Engle 46 goals on the season and 300 points in her illustrious career.

"She's on such a streak right now, and her confidence is flying high," Mechanicsburg head coach Mike O'Brien said. "She can turn that motor like nobody else. It just goes, and goes, and goes."

"Give Halle all the credit in the world," Northern head coach Seth Lehman added. "She's a phenomenal girl. I love everything about her. When you have a special player like that on your team that you can rely on, and she makes it happen in the big-time games. You have to give her credit."

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (15-3-2) advances to face top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Monday at a time to be determined. The Wildcats are one win away from their fourth straight appearance in the 3A championship game.

The final score doesn't reflect how evenly the teams played through most of the match. The sides remained stuck in a scoreless deadlock through the first 60 minutes as neither side could generate repeated scoring opportunities.

Northern tried to contain Engle as best as it could, swarming her with any and every available body. On the other side, the Wildcats had their hands full with Northern sophomore Olivia Goretski. Still, Kyra Dillon, Alex Black, and Bella Gilliard took turns shadowing the focal point of the Polar Bears' offensive attack and limiting her looks.

"We knew we needed to focus on her, just like they needed to focus on Halle," O'Brien said. "Both teams have a dynamic forward that can change the game. She's a handful. We talked about it at halftime, having that secondary defender there helping. That was a key of ours to focus on not letting her beat us."

A three-and-a-half-minute stretch in the middle of the second half made all the difference for the Wildcats.

It all began in the 61st minute when Mechanicsburg's Mia Loran streaked down the left side and stopped to throw a shot on goal with a brief opening. Northern's backline deflected the attempt, but Engle settled the loose ball on her left foot twenty yards out. The prolific scorer wasted little time arcing a floater just under the crossbar and out of the reach of Camryn Porter, the Polar Bears' keeper.

The goal deflated No. 5 Northern (17-5) and forced the Polar Bears to press as they had to attack, looking for the equalizer.

At 62:17, Mechanicsburg took advantage of the open grass as Engle took a feed from Molly Kleinert on the right-wing, dribbled to find space, and unleashed a rocket into the back of the net for the 2-0 advantage.

Two minutes later, and from nearly the same spot on the field, Engle unloaded another shot. This time, though, Porter deflected the attempt but couldn't maintain possession as Alayna Williams rushed the net and body blocked the rebound over the line.

"We had a great season, and we had the better chances up until those three goals went in," Lehman said. "We needed to capitalize. Good teams like Mechanicsburg, special players like Halle will make you pay if you don't finish your chances."

Ari Frey pocketed four saves in the shutout, notching the Wildcats' tenth win in a row.

In other Class 3A action

Red Land 1, Gettysburg 0: Carlee Collier scored the golden goal in the 82nd minute, advancing the No. 6 Patriots (13-6-1) to the semifinals and clinching Red Land’s first state-tournament berth since 2013.

Collier’s goal came on the Patriots’ third shot on goal of the night, but the Red Land defense held its own at the other end, limiting the No. 3 Warriors ( ) to seven shots on goal, all of them stopped by goalkeeper Hanna Kline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0