District 3 Girls Soccer: Carlisle clinches state berth with quarterfinal win over Penn Manor

Carlisle tallied a pair of early goals and made them stand up in a 2-0 District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal match against visiting Penn Manor at Ken Millen Stadium Saturday night.

The win moves Carlisle (17-3) into the semifinals against unbeaten Central Dauphin with a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Landis Field. Saturday's win also guarantees the Herd a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2012, when girls soccer was still in the spring season. With no consolation game, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams from District Three in the state tournament will be decided by which semifinal team loses to the eventual champion.

Carlisle, which had beaten Penn Manor 2-1 in the regular season, controlled the first half Saturday, coming out with an intense effort and putting the Comets on their heels. The Herd had six first-half corners and seven shots.

After an initial 10-minute period of Carlisle and Penn Manor getting a feel for each other, the Herd's Sejla Podzic fielded a loose ball in the right flat. She zigged and zagged through the Comet defense, and ripped a shot past Comet keeper Allison Burkholder for a 1-0 lead 12 minutes in.

Maia Iannuzzi used her speed to get around the outside defender, cut one way and then the other and ripped a low liner past Burkholder for the second goal three minutes later.

“We talked about coming out with energy as it was the last game here for the seniors, but we didn’t want it to be our last game of the season,” said senior captain Lydia Ring. “We talked about being free, playing loose, and playing for each other. The difference this year is we are playing more for each other and the relationships we have with each other are so much stronger.”

Penn Manor came out firing in the second half and created several key chances for Carly Keene and Isabelle Kligge, but the Herd defense and keeper Madalyn Brymesser were up to the task. Brymesser had six saves, most of them on longer shots. The Herd defense, anchored by Maria Franjicic and flanked by Alex Thumma, Ryleigh Poole, and Emily Leatherman and supported capably by Aliah Ring, who drew marking duties in the Herd's first-round win Wednesday, but the trio of Franjicic, Poole, and Thumma drew the task of keeping Keene within reach.

“The girls really responded to being ready to play tonight,” said Herd coach Greg Clippinger. “The first half was excellent, and then we lost a bit of composure in the second half, but I thought Emma Ahl brought us home with some good decisions. Defensively, Lydia, Sejla, Alex, Maia and Addie (Fitzgerald), Maria and Ryleigh, really helped out. A good team win.”

“We have been looking at this game, since we won our last game,” said Brymesser. “We really came out so strong and we don’t always do that. It got a little crazy in the second half, but my job is to talk and let them know to relax and we settled down and did a better job of clearing balls over their back line.”

Penn Manor (17-3), the Lancaster-Lebanon League champions, saw its season end with the loss.

“We had a really good year, and we came in very confident in our game, “said Comet coach Keith Renner. “We had opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize, and that has been one of our issues all season: finishing. We didn’t do a good job of matching their intensity early. They got the home crowd involved early. ”

