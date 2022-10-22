District 3 Girls Soccer: 9 local teams qualify for 2022 playoffs

District 3 released the brackets for its 2022 girls soccer playoffs Friday, confirming that nine local teams have advanced to postseason play across four classifications.

Tournament games are scheduled to begin Monday with first-round games in Class 3A and Class A, followed by first-round games for Class 4A and Class 2A scheduled for Tuesday. Quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday (Class A), Thursday (Class 3A) and Saturday (Class 4A and Class 2A)

Here’s a quick look at the District 3 playoffs with notes on the local entries.

CLASS 4A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 11 Governor Mifflin at No. 6 Cumberland Valley (5 p.m.), : No. 12 Mechanicsburg at No. 5 Elizabethtown (7 p.m.).

Notes: Before last year’s first-round loss to Ephrata, the Eagles had advanced to at least the quarterfinals each year since 2007. The Mustangs also bowed out in the first round last year … Cumberland Valley and Governor Mifflin shared a common opponent in Lower Dauphin. The Eagles tied the Falcons 2-2 while the Mustangs dropped a 5-2 decision in their season opener … Cumberland Valley lost a 2-0 decision to Carlisle in its regular-season finale while Governor Mifflin advanced to the semifinals of the Berks County tournament before a 2-1 loss to Wilson … After winning back-to-back Class 3A titles, the Wildcats have entered the Class 4A field for the current enrollment-based cycle …. The Bears qualified for the playoffs for the second time in four years but have not advanced past the first round since 2016 … Mechanicsburg and Elizabethtown shared four common opponents during the regular season. They both defeated Dallastown and Palmyra (Elizabethtown went 1-0 against Palmyra while the Wildcats earned a 1-1 regular-season split in conference play), and the Bears defeated Northeastern while Mechanicsburg suffered a 2-0 setback in its second game of the season … Mechanicsburg won its final two regular-season games by shutout to end a three-game losing streak. Elizabethtown had won four in a row before a 3-1 loss to Cedar Crest in its regular-season finale and a first-round loss to Elco in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Oct. 31; Championship, Nov. 3.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 12 Hershey at No. 5 Red Land (4 p.m. at Cross Roads Middle School), Daniel Boone at Northern (6:30 p.m.)

Notes: Returning to the district playoffs for the first time since 2016 in 2021, Red Land advanced to the Class 3A semifinals before falling 1-0 to Elco in penalty kicks. The Trojans lost in the first round of last year’s Class 4A playoffs. They return to the Class 3A postseason field for the first time since 2017 … Red Land wrapped up its regular season with a 4-1 win over Cedar Cliff after back-to-back shutout losses to Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin. Hershey dropped back-to-back games against Mifflin County and Mechanicsburg to close out its regular-season slate … Both teams defeated CD East during the regular season … Both Northern and Daniel Boone lost in the 2021 quarterfinals, the Polar Bears to eventual champion Mechanicsburg and the Scouts to runner-up Elco … The Polar Bears went 0-1-1 against Mid-Penn Colonial foe Greencastle and 16-0 against everyone else. They’ve gone 11-0-1 since a 3-1 loss to the Blue Devils Sept. 15. Daniel Boone lost back-to-back games to Conestoga Valley and Fleetwood to close out its regular season.

CLASS 2A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Saturday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Championship, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 East Pennsboro at No. 8 Eastern York (7 p.m.).

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 5 Susquenita at Boiling Springs (4 p.m.), Eastern York/East Pennsboro at No. 1 Trinity (10 a.m.).

Notes: The Panthers punched their ticket to the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2018 with two wins in their final three regular-season games, including a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Camp Hill in Thursday’s finale on Rian Hammaker’s golden goal. The Golden Knights defeated Susquehannock 4-0 in their regular-season finale Oct. 13 after going 1-3 in their previous four games … Eastern York qualified for last year’s tournament, falling to Trinity in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye … The Bubblers defeated Bermudian Springs in last year’s quarterfinals before a semifinal loss to Bishop McDevitt. Susquenita qualified for districts for the first time in 2021, falling to Middletown in the first round … Boiling Springs lost to Mid-Penn Colonial champion Greencastle-Antrim in its regular-season finale while Susquenita rattled off eight consecutive wins to close out the regular season. Both the Bubblers and Blackhawks faced West Perry during the regular season. Boiling Springs swept a two-game regular-season series while Susquenita dropped a 4-1 decision … Trinity, a six-time district champion, fellin last year’s semifinals to Wyomissing. The Shamrocks’ only two regular-season losses came against Mid-Penn Capital foe Bishop McDevitt. Trinity lost to the Crusaders 2-1 in Thursday’s final regular-season game after winning its previous six game by a combined score of 28-1.

CLASS A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, Saturday; Championship, Nov. 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 West Shore Christian at No. 8 Tulpehocken (7 p.m.)

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 5 Camp Hill at No. 4 Fairfield (5 p.m.)

Notes: West Shore Christian is making its first trip to the district playoffs since a quarterfinal loss to Lancaster Country Day in 2019 while Tulpehocken dropped first-round matches in 2021 and 2019 … The Bobcats won their final two regular-season games and three of their final four while the Trojans played to a scoreless tie with Annville-Cleona in their regular-season finale … Camp Hill bowed out of last year’s tournament with a quarterfinal loss to Wyomissing after a first-round win over Tulpehocken. The Lions had reached at least the semifinals from 2016 through 2020. Fairfield has reached at least the the semifinals each year since 2015 … Fairfield suffered its only loss of the regular season in a 1-0 shutout against Delone Catholic. The Knights tied York Catholic 1-1 in their regular-season finale and dropped a 3-2 decision to West York in the York-Adams quarterfinals … Camp Hill had won three straight games before a 3-2 overtime loss to East Pennsboro Thursday to close out the regular season.