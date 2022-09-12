Defense, resiliency fuel Cumberland Valley in scoreless girls soccer draw with Central Dauphin

Through 100 minutes of fast, physical play at Eagle View Stadium Monday evening, adversity mounted against the Cumberland Valley girls soccer team, which lost a player to a knee injury, others to leg cramps and a discarded pair of contact lenses in the heat of its Mid-Penn Commonwealth battle against visiting Central Dauphin.

The injuries piled up, but the goals did not, as the Eagles and visiting Rams settled for a scoreless draw in the latest installment of one of the conference’s marquee rivalries.

“It’s Central Dauphin-Cumberland Valley,” said Rams head coach Chris Jones. “We’re not coming in and having a slugfest. It’s going to be nil-nil, 1-1 or 2-1. That’s just the nature of that game with these two schools. It’s an exciting rivalry, but at the end of the day, it’s also frustrating when you don’t get that win.”

Instrumental in keeping the Rams off the board was a Cumberland Valley defensive quartet — Kate Collins, Alicia So, Serene Sherman and Sienna Manns — that withstood pressure from Central Dauphin’s heavy possession game. All 12 shots that sneaked through the defense were nullified by goalkeeper Kylie Coulston.

“They’ve got speed in places that you like to have speed,” Cumberland Valley coach George Gemberling said of the Rams, “so that put our four backs under a lot of pressure during the night, but I think we did a good job of containing them when we had to.”

Central Dauphin (2-0-1 Commonwealth, 2-1-1 overall), coming off its first loss of the season — a 1-0 setback against Manheim Township Saturday — controlled play early through midfielders Nia Chinapoo and Makenna Kirk. In the sixth minute, Erika Murphy sent a pass through the Cumberland Valley box that Jazmine Zakhar deflected off the crossbar. Late in the first half, Kirk drove into the Cumberland Valley defense and drilled another shot off the top post.

But the game remained scoreless.

“The goal for coming into tonight,” Jones said, “was to leave Saturday in the past, to create chance chances and also finish those chances. We’re still working on that aspect of it.”

The Rams worked another pair of quality chances in the second half, but their shots sailed wide of the goal. Meanwhile the Eagles (2-0-1, 2-1-1) railed and strung together chances of their own. Rylee Fry pried a ball from a Central Dauphin defender and unloaded a shot that was answered by CD goalkeeper Samantha Widnick (seven saves). In the middle of the second overtime period, Alexandra Dreihaup deflected a bouncing ball in the Central Dauphin box that floated just over the goal frame.

“I think they just brought the energy and wanted to win,” Gemberling said of his team’s late push. “They got up for it.”

The Eagles opened their season with a 3-1 loss to North Allegheny. In the three games since, they’ve allowed one goal total. Gemberling cited the tough nonconference schedule and the team’s training as factors in its resiliency Monday in an early first-place bout against the defending Commonwealth and District 3 champions.

“When you have two top teams in the league,” Gemberling said, “you’re going to have a night like the district final. That’s what it felt like.”