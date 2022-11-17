Cumberland Valley settles in as new site for District 3, PIAA soccer championships

As Ava Byrne's shot into the back of the net secured the 2-1 victory and District 3 Class 4A girls soccer championship for Manheim Township Nov. 5, it also completed the eighth title match played over three days at the Cumberland Valley complex in early November.

Since 1997, Hersheypark Stadium had hosted every District 3 soccer championship except for the COVID-19-impacted year of 2020, when higher seeds hosted all matches. This season marked the first planned venue change for the crown jewel event in 25 years, as Cumberland Valley hosted matches at its Eagle View and Mountain View fields.

"The experience was fantastic," said Central Dauphin boys' soccer coach Neil Cooper, whose team won the District 3 Class 4A boys title. "It was well managed. Cumberland Valley was very well organized. They did a fantastic job managing the final."

The District 3 title games were also a dress rehearsal for the PIAA State Soccer Championships, which Cumberland Valley will also host beginning this year after the PIAA board selected the school from a series of bidders for the next four seasons. The games kick off at 10 a.m. Friday when Southern Columbia takes on Freedom Area for the girls' Class 1A title. Hersheypark Stadium had also hosted the state finals since 1997.

Cumberland Valley is also set to host the state field hockey championships at Chapman Field and the state volleyball finals at the Eagle Dome this weekend. Chapman Field will also serve as the stage for the PIAA Football Championships scheduled for Dec. 8-10.

"(Friday) will just be soccer," Cumberland Valley athletic director and PIAA District 3 chair Mike Craig said. "(Saturday), we'll have three things going on, so it's just a matter of coordinating where everyone is going to be and what space we're going to use. We met with PIAA. We walked through all the areas, so we have a plan for media, officials, and team drop-off to ensure everything is communicated to everyone correctly."

To alleviate some potential parking headaches, Friday will be a virtual in-service day for Cumberland Valley teachers and staff, decreasing the demand for parking around the Eagle View Middle School and field.

Craig did not think the venue would see more fans at any state tournament game than it had packed in for the District 3 Class 4A finals featuring the Hempfield and CD boys and the Manheim Township and CD girls. It was a day that put the systems to the test, and Cumberland Valley came out of it with flying colors and with a takeaway to implement in the future.

"One of the things we learned during districts is that if we are going to have student sections, not to have them along the fence and that they are in the bleachers," Craig said.

Before the District 3 Championships, Cumberland Valley installed an extra set of bleachers just inside the entrance past the ticket booth to accommodate the influx of more fans. Additionally, the school set up the marching band's french fry food truck to satisfy appetites and offset some traffic at the regular concession stand.

Cumberland Valley also relied heavily on its experience hosting many other high-profile games, including the PIAA Volleyball Championships, as well as the state swimming and diving and team wrestling meets during the pandemic year.

However, there was something missing that couldn't be satisfied with renovations or all the planning in the world: An aura and cachet came along with playing at the Concrete Palace in Hershey.

"A District 3 final is a big day no matter where you hold it," Cooper said. "But I think our boys would say it didn't have the same feel as last year because we go to Cumberland Valley once a year (during the regular season). Hersheypark is a place where we don't normally get to play there. You only go there if you're making a final. I can't say another team wouldn't have a different opinion because of that."

Others tried to put the changes in perspective.

"Hersheypark is the nostalgic piece," said Tulpehocken boys head coach Trevor Brown, whose Trojans won the District 3 Class A title at Eagle View Nov. 2. "It's been played there for years. Twenty-plus years ago, when I was playing at Tulpy, that's where we played in the district finals. Any time you have a change, there is an adjustment period."

The raucous crowd for that doubleheader provided something that Hersheypark Stadium never could, even in its long-past heyday.

"I enjoyed looking over and seeing that it was packed," Cooper said. "There were no gaps anywhere. I think that was a big thing for PIAA. You can have 3,000 people at Hersheypark Stadium, which will look empty. I don't know how many were at our game, but it looked like a lot and felt like a lot. It felt like there was an atmosphere to it, which was fantastic."

Cumberland Valley is not Hersheypark Stadium, but the boys and girls soccer teams hoping to write their names in the record books this weekend would probably be willing to play just about anywhere.

"With change, there are always new possibilities and new traditions to be made," Brown said. "You're still playing for a title, and you're still playing on a beautiful pitch. What more could you ask for?"