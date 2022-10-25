Cumberland Valley girls soccer sets playoff tone with 4-1 opening-round win over Governor Mifflin

Last season, Cumberland Valley girls soccer failed to reach the district quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 when they fell to Ephrata in the Class 4A first round.

The Eagles made sure it wasn’t two years in a row of the same fate, as they took care of business on Tuesday evening at Eagle View Stadium with a 4-1 victory over Governor Mifflin.

For much of the first half, No. 6 Cumberland Valley (10-3-2) controlled play with its speed up top and the midfielders winning the possession battle. But the Eagles had little to show for it through the first 36 minutes until they finally broke through.

Kate Collins popped a lead pass from midfield through the air to Delaney McGrath in traffic. The junior forward regained possession and fed a streaking Anneli Hellgran, who slid it past Mifflin keeper Kassi Gebhard with her left foot for the 1-0 advantage.

“It’s tough mentally when you’re doing all the work, making all the runs,” Eagles’ junior Kameron Rase said. “Finishing is the key piece. That’s how it’s been all season for us. We work on the little things down into our offensive third. You can always feel when a goal is coming; as long as you keep shooting, we usually get there.”

The Mustangs’ best chance in the first half came in the waning seconds of the half. Ellie Leffler split a pair of defenders, dribbling through on a breakaway, but Cumberland Valley keeper Kylie Couston smothered the forwarded ball a half-step before another Leffler touch to keep No. 11 Governor Mifflin off the board.

“It was a crucial save at a crucial moment,” Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling said. “She timed it perfectly. She really stepped up this year and decided that goalkeeper would be her home and she has owned that box all year.”

Cumberland Valley increased its lead when Sam Manns found the back of the net at the 51:31 mark. But Governor Mifflin (11-7-1) answered a mere 12 seconds later, as Leffler scored from close range.

The Eagles kept the pressure up as Manns found herself alone, one-on-one with Gebhard. The Mustangs’ senior keeper brought Manns down in the box and whistled for the penalty. Ella Wineka took the kick for Cumberland Valley, rifling it into the lower left corner for the 3-1 lead.

In the 67th minute, junior Kameron Rase finalized the scoring as she deflected an Evelyn Stoner pass off a restart.

“Making sure I’m in the right position at the back post, tall I have a good view of what’s coming through the box,” Rase said. “We’ve been working on corners our last couple of practices. We did set pieces the entire time. Because coming into playoff games, set pieces are huge.”

Cumberland Valley advances to face Warwick, a 2-0 winner over Wilson, on Saturday, time to be determined.