Central Dauphin girls soccer overwhelms Carlisle in 7-0 decision

Central Dauphin and Carlisle battled three times last year, with the Rams coming out on top all three times.

This year both teams brought in new head coaches, but the outcome didn’t change. The Rams came into Ken Millen Stadium and blanked the Thundering Herd 7-0 Tuesday night.

Nia Chinapoo, one of the Mid-Penn’s best players, tallied a hat trick, but continually set her peers up inside the offensive zone with brilliant passes. Sophomore Kayden Williams was on the receiving end of several of those passes.

“The girls really played well tonight,” said Rams coach Chris Jones. “We are coming off a final four season last year with many returning starters, so our level of expectation is high. We know we have a bullseye on our backs, but we just have to play better each night and play one game at a time. We have a tough week with Chambersburg, Manheim Township and Cumberland Valley next Monday.”

Chinapoo and Williams combined to get the Rams off to a quick start as they worked a give-and-go with Chinapoo getting the score 10 minutes into the contest.

Carlisle’s first foray into the offensive end ended in a Herd corner kick, but the entry was snagged by Rams keeper Sammy Widnick.

The Rams controlled the offensive end for the next 15 minutes and earned four corners and five shots on goal. They tallied scores on goals by Williams and Cameron Ofak, one a nice assist from Erika Murphy.

Katie Reynolds added a fourth goal for the Rams before the half.

The Herd (2-1) moved the ball better in the second half, but the Rams did a good job of anticipating the second or third pass and stepped in. Maia Iannuzzi got off a couple of shots in the second half, but Widnick was there to engineer the shut out.

Defensively, the Rams are very good. The combination of Isabella Zulli Hannah Hagy, AJ. Renaldi, and Bella Di Santo, was solid in front of Widnick.

Carlisle, also coming off a very good year last season, had to replace some key pieces. Some freshmen are stepping in and will need to play key roles for head coach Mark O’Donnell. The Herd return eight starters, but only three are seniors. Maria Franjicic, Iannuzzi and Ryleigh Poole are three returning starters that will lead the Herd.

“This was not the result we wanted tonight,” O’Donnell said. “We just need to forget about this one and focus on fixing some things and seeing what we did well tonight. We have to fix them for Thursday night. They are a very good team. We knew we had a small margin of error and when we did make a mistake, they are good enough to capitalize on it. We hope that tonight was an anomaly, and they took us out of our game plan of possession.”

The Herd return to action Thursday at Red Land.