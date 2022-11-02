Camp Hill strikes District 3 Class A girls soccer gold with 2-0 win over Harrisburg Christian

The Camp Hill girls soccer team that lined up for Wednesday’s District 3 Class A championship game at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Field lacked experience with a first-year head coach and a starting lineup that featured two freshmen and four sophomores.

But the Lions’ collective talent and the growth they experienced over the previous 12 weeks helped them lift the district championship trophy for the third time in program history with a 2-0 decision over Harrisburg Christian.

“I was feeling a little more of the pressure coming into this game,” Camp Hill freshman Sophia Shaw said, “just because I hadn’t been in a district final before, but I think as soon as the beginning of the first half when I got the nerves off, it felt really exciting.”

Shaw accounted for both Camp Hill goals, shaking off the nerves to deliver the game’s first goal just 4:11 into the contest. Awarded a free kick about 10 yards from the Harrisburg Christian goal line, Shaw took a touch pass from Della Hawkins off the restart and drove it into the right side of the net.

“We were fortunate that we got that goal,” Camp Hill coach Alex Panuccio said. “But we recognized the situation and took advantage of it. It didn’t change our game plan. It actually helped us maintain our energy.”

The No. 5 Lions (13-7-1) had ridden the ebbs and flows of energy throughout their grueling regular-season slate. Two of their losses came against Trinity, one of the entries in the District 3 Class 2A championship game. Two came against Bishop McDevitt, the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 3A tournament. The Lions also dropped decisions to Class 4A tournament qualifier Central York, Class 2A quarterfinalist East Pennsboro and a Southern Columbia team set to play for District 4’s Class A title.

“We’ve had some losses,” Panuccio said, “some tough ones, and to be able to pick our heads up after those losses has been huge. It’s part of the process, and you’ve got to be able to lose to know how to win.”

With the 1-0 advantage, Camp Hill continued to press against a Harrisburg Christian team facing adversity of its own. The No. 2 Knights (16-3) had lost one of their key players, Abby Puleo, during the season due to spinal surgery after a nonsoccer injury. Another player on the team’s 15-member roster was sidelined with a concussion. With 4:23 left in the first half Wednesday, goalkeeper Maddie Melville (four saves) left the game with an injury. Defender Crystal Ames, who had never before played goalkeeper, made eight saves in relief.

“I saw them show tenacity and endurance,” Harrisburg Christian first-year coach Alycia Enders said. “I saw them fight through lots of obstacles during this game.”

The Knights mustered three shots on goal Wednesday, all of them absorbed by Camp Hill goalkeeper Sophie Ceo and none of them more dangerous than the first one off the foot of Gabby Masters. The all-state forward fired a shot on a free kick from about 25 yards out that sliced to her left toward the Camp Hill goal, where Ceo knocked it down.

For most of the contest, Camp Hill’s defensive line of Regan Parno, Paige Owens, Dylan McInroy, Julia Consiglio and Marissa McGuire kept Masters and the rest of the Harrisburg Christian forwards in check.

“They had some good players,” Panuccio said. “We had a game plan to keep our defensive line narrow to kind of limit the space for them.”

The Lions widened the lead in the second half, charging out of the break to take three corners in the first five minutes. For a while, the Ames and the Knights’ defense fought off the offensive pressure, but at 55:10, Camp Hill’s Karen Cutler knocked down a clearing attempt and flicked a pass to Shaw at the left side of the box.

Shaw fired a shot into the back of the net.

“She has this drive about her,” Panuccio said of Shaw. “When she gets the ball, she knows she’s going to score. She’s got the quality to do it, she loves putting pressure on the defense, and I give her the freedom to do it.”

Riding the trust of their coach, the talent of their players and the chemistry they’ve built, the Lions enter the state tournament as district champions for the first time since 2019. They’ll face the runner-up from District 11 in a first-round game scheduled for Tuesday. The Knights, District 3 runners-up for the second straight year, draw the District 4 champion in the first round.

“It’s cool to see how the girls have grown together and as a team,” Panuccio said, “how that chemistry develops. We’re definitely confident, and we work on keeping each other’s morale high and the energy high.”