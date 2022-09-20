Andrea Nguyen's goal, assist power Cumberland Valley girls soccer to 3-0 win at Red Land

The Red Land girls soccer team had started push back in the second half of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown with visiting Cumberland Valley. Trailing 1-0, the Patriots looked for equalizer with a Bella Sadler run that set up a Carli Collier shot.

But Cumberland Valley goalkeeper Kylie Coulston absorbed the offering, and the Eagles' Andrea Nguyen, answered at the other end with a shot into the top-right corner of the net that stretched the lead to 2-0.

Nguyen assisted on Kylie Robinson’s opening goal, Alicia So added a second-half score on a direct kick, and Makenna Milbrand made two saves in relief of Coulston to finish off a combined six-save shutout for the Eagles, who topped Red Land 3-0 to remain unbeaten in the division.

“Our morale is really high,” said Nguyen, a senior forward/midfielder. “We’ve been having positive results within our games so far, and to keep that up, we’ve just got to keep high intensity, whether it’s through practice or outside practice, staying in shape. And our games have to reflect all that hard work.”

So far, that reflection has revealed a 3-0-1 Commonwealth record, and a 4-1-1 overall mark, for the Eagles, who have not lost since a season-opening setback to North Allegheny, the No. 2-ranked team in the recently unveiled MaxPreps state rankings.

“Some of the chips are starting to fall,” said CV coach George Gemberling. “You can see, in our league, where you sit, the games that have been difficult, the things you need to worry about.”

One of the areas of concern was defending the dynamic Red Land attack that had powered the Patriots (2-1-1, 6-1-1) to 39 goals in their first six games.

“We’ve taken a look at what they’ve been doing throughout the season,” Gemberling said of the Patriots. “We know that, down the middle, they’ve got some confident players, and when they have opportunities, they’re going to take them.”

The Patriots took their shots throughout Tuesday’s contest, many of them just missing the goal frame. Natalie Danner’s blast in the 26th minute sailed wide of the right post. She sent another one inches over the crossbar in the 48th minute. Cumberland Valley’s goalkeepers stopped all six that ended up on target, including one on a breakaway chance from Collier in the 72nd minute.

“My girls brought a really great effort,” Red Land head coach Jamie Miller said, “and that’s what I asked them to do: Come out here and fight and give 100%, and I think every girl gave her best effort today. I just wish we could have put a couple of those chances away.”

But the Eagles controlled play through most of the game. Nguyen set up a Rylee Fry chance that ended with a shot glancing off the corssbar in the 10th minute. Six minutes later, Nguyen spun away from a defender and centered a pass for Robinson, who chipped it past goalkeeper Hannah Cline (12 saves) for the game’s first goal.

“Andrea, toward the end of last season, really showed a ton of growth,” Gemberling said. “I think that’s why she’s a leader and a captain on our team this year. She definitely demonstrates that through her play. She brings a lot of energy.”

The energy helped Nguyen and the Eagles pull away in the second half and continue their season-long surge. With a defender draped over her, Nguyen raced down the left wing, cut toward the net and fired the shot that doubled her team’s lead.

“I saw someone coming (for a pass),” she said, “but then I saw that corner, and I decided to take the shot because, it’s kind of cliché, but you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”