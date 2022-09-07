A sweep of district finalists and other notes from Tuesday's Cumebrland County girls soccer slate

Sydney Hepner’s goal was the difference for Northern Tuesday night in a 1-0 nonleague win over Elco.

The Polar Bears improved to 3-0 heading into Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial clash with newcomer Gettysburg (1-0) and extended their season-long shutout streak.

In a week and a half, Northern has notched wins over both teams that participated in the 2021 District 3 Class 3A championship game. The Polar Bears opened the season with a 1-0 win over reigning district champion Mechanicsburg, which defeated Elco in penalty kicks for the crown.

Both Mechanicsburg and Elco lost key players from their championship-game appearances, but wins over both teams could give Northern confidence as it marches into the thick of the regular season.

Shutouts aplenty

Northern wasn’t the only local team involved in a shutout Tuesday. All three Mid-Penn Commonwealth games involving teams from Cumberland County ended with a shutout. Cumberland Valley blanked Chambersburg 3-0 behind two goals from Samantha Manns and one from Rylee Fry while Red Land improved to 4-0 with a 4-0 victory over State College behind two goals from Natalie Danner, one each from Carlee Collier and Karli Dacosta, and three saves from goalkeeper Hannah Cline.

On the other side of the scoreboard, Carlisle suffered a 7-0 setback to reigning division and district champion Central Dauphin.

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land 4, State College 0

Central Dauphin 7, Carlisle 0

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 1

CCAC

New Covenant Christian 2, West Shore Christian 2

Nonleague

Northern 1, Elco 0

Cedar Crest 7, Cedar Cliff 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p..m.

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Mercersburg Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 4:15 p.m.