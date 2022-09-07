A sweep of district finalists and other notes from Tuesday's Cumebrland County girls soccer slate

Sydney Hepner’s goal was the difference for Northern Tuesday night in a 1-0 nonleague win over Elco.
The Polar Bears improved to 3-0 heading into Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial clash with newcomer Gettysburg (1-0) and extended their season-long shutout streak.
In a week and a half, Northern has notched wins over both teams that participated in the 2021 District 3 Class 3A championship game. The Polar Bears opened the season with a 1-0 win over reigning district champion Mechanicsburg, which defeated Elco in penalty kicks for the crown.
Both Mechanicsburg and Elco lost key players from their championship-game appearances, but wins over both teams could give Northern confidence as it marches into the thick of the regular season.
Shutouts aplenty
Northern wasn’t the only local team involved in a shutout Tuesday. All three Mid-Penn Commonwealth games involving teams from Cumberland County ended with a shutout. Cumberland Valley blanked Chambersburg 3-0 behind two goals from Samantha Manns and one from Rylee Fry while Red Land improved to 4-0 with a 4-0 victory over State College behind two goals from Natalie Danner, one each from Carlee Collier and Karli Dacosta, and three saves from goalkeeper Hannah Cline.
People are also reading…
On the other side of the scoreboard, Carlisle suffered a 7-0 setback to reigning division and district champion Central Dauphin.
Tuesday’s scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land 4, State College 0
Central Dauphin 7, Carlisle 0
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 1
CCAC
New Covenant Christian 2, West Shore Christian 2
Nonleague
Northern 1, Elco 0
Cedar Crest 7, Cedar Cliff 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p..m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Mercersburg Academy at Harrisburg Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Photos: Central Dauphin at Carlisle girls soccer
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 4.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 1.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 2.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 3.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 5.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 6.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 7.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 8.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 10.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 11.JPG
Carlisle Central Dauphin Soccer 12.JPG
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross