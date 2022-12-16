2022 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Team: Northern's Liv Goretski named Player of the Year after Polar Bears' run to states

After a stellar season on the pitch, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Liv Goretski, sr., F, Northern

Powering the Polar Bears attack, the junior striker poured in 18 goals for Northern, which finished third in the district and qualified for the state tournament. Goretski’s pressure on opposing defenses opened avenues for the team’s balanced attack. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Seth Lehman, Northern

Lehman’s Bears continued their rise in 2022, improving on their 15-5 campaign in 2021 with a 19-3-1 mark, a third-place finish in the District 3 Class 3A tournament and the program’s first state tournament berth since 2016. Northern’s three losses came against Mid-Penn Colonial champion and district runner-up Greencastle-Antrim, district champion Lower Dauphin and PIAA runner-up Upper Perkiomen.

ALL-SENTINEL FIRST TEAM

Sophia Shaw, fr., F, Camp Hill

Camp Hill District Champs 18.JPG Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, center, celebrates after scorning a goal during the first half of the District 3 Class A soccer championship game aga…

The freshman’s ability to finish keyed the Lions’ run to the program’s third District 3 title, and its first since 2019, under first-year head coach Alex Panuccio. Shaw scored both goals in the 2-0 championship-game victory over Harrisburg Christian and netted the lone goal in Camp Hill’s double-overtime win over Pine Grove In the state opener.

Frances Maury, jr., F, Trinity

The Shamrocks found themselves in need of a scoring touch after losing goal leader Jess Knaub to graduation, but Maury stepped into the role. Her 24 goals and 11 assists led Trinity, which reached the district championship game and advanced to the state quarterfinals. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Paelyn Bayer, sr., F, East Pennsboro

The Towson commit helped the Panthers reach the district tournament for the first time since 2018 and earn their first district win since 2017. With Bayer’s offensive prowess, East Pennsboro finished with a 10-8 record after finishing the 2021 season at 2-15-1.

Maria Franjicic, sr., M, Carlisle

With 11 goals and one assist, the four-year starter and George Mason commit provided offense for a Thundering Herd team that had graduated most of its production from the 2021 season. Thanks, in part, to Franjicic’s contributions, Carlisle pushed for a playoff spot with a 7-9-2 record. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Carlee Collier, jr., M, Red Land

The center midfielder and three-sport athlete was part of the Patriots’ 10-5-4 campaign and the program’s second consecutive trip to the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. Collier played a key role in Red Land’s 6-0-1 start, which included five shutouts. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Molly Starner, sr., M, Boiling Springs

One of the most consistent players in Bubbler history, Starner netted 22 goals with 14 assists to lead the Bubblers to their sixth district quarterfinal appearance in the last seven years. Starner’s 193 career points rank second in program history. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team

Sydney Waits, jr., M, Northern

In the middle of the action for Northern,Waits was a catalyst in all areas of the field, earning f. Her offensive output included four goals against Daniel Boone to lead the Polar Bears to a 6-1 win in their District 3 playoff opener. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Alicia So, sr., D, Cumberland Valley

At center back, So anchored an Eagles defense that posted nine shutouts and held state champion and District 3 runner-up Central Dauphin to one goal across two regular-season meetings. Her consistency earned her first-team honors from Mid-Penn coaches. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Grace Notarfrancesco, jr., D, Trinity

Trinity Wyomissing Soccer 2.JPG Trinity's Grace Notarfrancesco boots the ball down the field during the second half of their District 2 Class 2A soccer championship game agai…

The Shamrocks’ dynamic defender helped Trinity compile a 17-4 record while reaching the District 3 championship game and the PIAA quarterfinals. Notarfrancesco, named to All-State and Mid-Penn all-star teams, and the Trinity back line held opponents to six goals in 16 regular-season games. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Kylie Coulston, sr., GK, Cumberland Valley

Hampered offensively by injuries, the Eagles needed to rely on their defense and goalkeeping to navigate their challenging schedule, and Coulston & Co. met the challenge. Between the pipes, the senior keeper posted a 10-4-2 record with five shutouts.

SECOND TEAM

Della Hawkins, so., F, Camp Hill

Maia Iannuzzi, jr., F, Carlisle

Natalie Danner, jr., F, Red Land

Nancy Soccio, sr., M, Big Spring

Katie Koppenhaver, jr., M, Cedar Cliff

Kari Powell, sr., M, Trinity

Cauley Spahr, sr., M, Trinity

Alex Black, so., D, Mechanicsburg

Sophia Lodovici, D, Northern

Sienna Manns, so., D, Cumberland Valley

Camryn Porter, GK, Northern

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Forward – Taylor Ferraro, sr., Cedar Cliff; Olivia Jones, so., Cedar Cliff; Rylee Fry, sr., Cumberland Valley; Ava Kitner, fr., East Pennsboro; Isabelle Putt, fr., Mechanicsburg; Taylor Bard, fr., Shippensburg.

Midfield – Sophia Felix, so., Boiling Springs; Cece Beam, fr., Camp Hill; Aliah Ring, jr., Carlisle; Ella Wineka, jr., Cumberland Valley; Julia Mayernick, sr., Mechanicsburg; Alayna Williams, jr., Mechanicsburg; Allison Bechtel, so., Northern; Abby Freese, so., Northern; Alena Holloway, so., Red Land; Emily Zortman, jr., Red Land; Carolina Cunningham, jr., Trinity; Anne Durle, jr., Trinity; Grace Maury, sr., Trinity; Cauley Spahr, sr., Trinity.

Defense – Grace Disque, sr., Boiling Springs; Sophia Julias, jr., Carlisle; Kyra Dillon, sr., Mechanicsburg; Thoula Michelitch, so., Mechanicsburg; Anna Lehman, so., Northern.

Goalkeeper – Sophie Ceo, jr., Camp Hill; Hannah Cline, jr., Red Land; Julianna Prokop, jr., Trinity.

Note: The All-Sentinel teams were selected by The Sentinel’s staff with input from the area’s coaches. The print version of the fall 2022 lists are scheduled to appear in the Saturday, Dec. 24 edition of The Sentinel.

Photos: Trinity girls soccer defeats Susquenita in District 3 Class 2A semifinal