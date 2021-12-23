2021 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer: Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle repeats as district champ, Player of the Year

With the 2021 high school girls soccer season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Girls Soccer Team which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Halle Engle, sr., F, Mechanicsburg

With a new coach and several players taking on new roles in new positions, Engle defined consistency in the Wildcats’ lineup. The Liberty University signee netted 50 goals and six assists as a senior, earning Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors and her third straight All-State selection. With her natural talent and her development as a team leader, Engle led the Wildcats to their second straight District 3 Classs 3A crown. 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year

Greg Clippinger, Carlisle

A season that started with the celebration of Clippinger’s 350th career victory ended with the Thundering Herd entering the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Carlisle held its own in the competitive Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, finished with a 17-5 record that included a pair of wins in the District 3 Class 4A tournament. The Mid-Penn’s coaches named seven players to Commonwealth Division all-star teams and dubbed Clippinger the division’s coach of the year.

First Team

Jess Knaub, sr., F, Trinity

The Shamrocks senior and Siena College signee capped her high school career with 23 goals and 12 assists, powering the Trinity offense in a run to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Knaub drew the attention of opposing defenders and scored key goals throughout the season. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Sejla Podzic, sr., F, Carlisle

The senior striker led the Thundering Herd in goals (16) and total points (38). Seven of her goals were game-winning tallies, including one in overtime. She scored 13 goals with two assists in Mid-Penn Commonwealth games. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Rylee Fry, jr.,F, Cumberland Valley

Leading the charge offensively for the Eagles, Fry helped a younger Cumberland Valley lineup post an 8-5-3 regular-season record and qualify for districts as the No. 10 seed. The Eagles scored three goals or more in six of their regular-season games.

Molly Starner, jr., F, Boiling Springs

Starner’s season included a team-high total of 35 goals complemented by 14 assists. She registered her 100th point as a Bubbler and helped Boiling Springs finish fourth in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs with an overall record of 15-6-0. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Taylor Ferraro, jr., F, Cedar Cliff

Once again, Ferraro led the Colts in goals and points. An injury shortened her season, but Ferraro opened the season strong with a pair of goals over Cedar Crest in the Colts’ opener. She also scored the lone goal in Cedar Cliff’s 1-0 win over Red Land Sept. 15. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Liv Goretski, so., F, Northern

The Polar Bears’ dynamic forward helped Northern vault into the District 3 playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Class 3A and finish the season with a 15-5 record, an improvement on the team’s 10-6 campaign in 2020. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Lydia Ring, sr., M, Carlisle

A catalyst for the Carlisle offense, Ring collected 13 assists on the Thundering Herd’s path to a state-tournament berth. She assisted on five game-winning goals and two game-tying goals. She also scored four goals herself, including a pair of game-winners.

Emma Ahl, sr., M, Carlisle

Ahl solidified Carlisle’s strong play in the middle, which keyed the team’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012. Ahl started all 22 of Carlisle’s games alongside Ring. Offensively, she finished the season with three assists. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Grace Notarfrancesco, so., D, Trinity

With Notarfrancesco anchoring the Shamrocks’ back line, Trinity held opponents to two goals or fewer in 21 of their 23 games. The Shamrocks posted a 17-5-1 record and reached the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

Zayda Crumpton, sr., D., Red Land

A key cog on the Patriots’ back line, Crumpton helped Red Land compile a 13-8-1 record, reach the District 3 Class 3A semifinals and punch the program’s first ticket to the state tournament since 2013. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Madalyn Brymesser, sr., GK, Carlisle

Brymesser backstopped the Thundering Herd in all 22 games this season, making 143 saves, allowing 19 goals and posting 12 shutouts, including clean sheets in the first two rounds of districts. Brymesser and the Thundering Herd allowed three or more goals just three times. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention

Forward –Maia Iannuzzi, sr., Carlisle; Alayna Willliams, so., Mechanicsburg; Carlee Collier, so., Red Land; Natalie Danner, so., Red Land; Kelsey Shoap, sr., Shippensburg

Midfield – Nancy Soccio, jr., Big Spring ; Peyton Lubinsky, sr., Boiling Springs ; Margot Kuller, sr., Camp Hill; Georgia Mantione, sr., Cumberland Valley; Ella Wineka, so., Cumberland Valley; Julia Mayernick, jr., Mechanicsburg; Sydney Waits, so., Northern; Frances Maury, so, Trinity.

Defense – Grace Disque, jr., Boiling Springs; Hailey Dobb, sr., Camp Hill; Cathleen Mooney, fr., Camp Hill; Maria Franjicic, jr., Carlisle; Alex Thumma, sr., Carlisle; Emily Wenger, sr., Cedar Cliff; Alicia So, so., Cumberland Valley; Alexis Erdman, sr., East Pennsboro; Alex Black, fr., Mechanicsburg; Kyra Dillon, jr., Mechanicsburg; Jaden Dopp, jr., Northern; Soph Lodovici, jr., Northern; Lily Nagy, sr., Red Land; Kari Powell, jr., Trinity.

Goalkeeper – Mila Elash, sr., Boiling Springs; Hannah Cline, so., Red land; Erin Gnall, sr., Trinity

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.